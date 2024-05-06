Where does ‘My Hero Academia’ take place?

Season 7 of My Hero Academia is upon us. The ultimate battle between heroes and villains is about to take place. Speaking of place, are you sure you know where the action of Kohei Horikoshi’s superhero story is set?

By now it should be obvious since it has been mentioned quite often since the first season: My Hero Academia is set in Japan with the great majority of its characters being native Japanese. The real question is, where exactly in Japan is it set?

Throughout the many seasons, we have the mention of a few cities. For instance, the finale of season 4, with the newly crowned Number 1 Pro Hero Endeavor fighting alongside Number 2 Pro Hero Hawks against a High-End Nomu, is set in Kyushu, Hawks’s hometown, which is the third largest island of Japan’s four main islands.

Kyushu is a real location you can actually visit if you wish. However, that is not the case for all the settings in My Hero Academia. Some of them you can only visit in your dreams or by diving into Horikoshi’s story.

Where is the hero school, UA, located?

Screengrabs via Bones (Remixed by Margarida Bastos)

While most named locations in My Hero Academia are real, that is not the case for all of them.

The hero school our beloved characters attend is set in Musutafu, a fictional city. In other words, you would not be able to visit it if you tried. However, Musutafu is located in Shizuoka Prefecture, which is a real Prefecture on the coast of Japan near Mount Fuji.

Besides UA, Musutafu is also home to Midoriya’s and Todoroki’s households, as well as the Junior High that Deku and Katsuki Bakugo attended before going on to study at UA.

Now that you are situated, you may jump straight into the climax of this epic hero narrative. My Hero Academia season 7 comes out on Saturdays, with the first episode having aired on May 4.

