How many volumes of ‘Mushoku Tensei’ are there?

Ever wondered if getting hit by a truck could bizarrely be the best thing to happen to you? Well, in Mushoku Tensei, that’s just your entry ticket to an epic isekai adventure.

Mushoku Tensei first hit the shelves as a light novel back in 2012, penned by Rifujin na Magonote. It started its life even earlier as a web novel on the user-generated novel site, Shōsetsuka ni Narō. The story kicks off with an unemployed and thoroughly disillusioned 34-year-old man who — post the aforementioned truck encounter — finds himself reborn in a magical world as Rudeus Greyrat. This is his chance to redo life: Diapers, puberty, and all, but this time with magic and a bit less existential dread.

The anime adaptation has been stirring up the fandom with its faithful rendition of the light novel series. With two seasons out, it’s clear the creators decided to stick close to their source material. Besides the anime, there’s also a manga for those who like their stories served in different formats. But for the screen watchers, the anime digs into the light novel for its juiciest plots.

So, how hefty is this saga?

The light novel adaptation of Mushoku Tensei has been published by MF Books and has several volumes. There are 26 volumes of the light novel available in Japanese, with volume 26 being the last and final one. The light novel closely follows the plot of the web novel but includes some additional content and refinements to the story.

Volume no. Story arc 1 Childhood Arc 2 Home Tutor Arc 3 Entry-Level Adventurer Arc 4 Voyage Arc 5 Reunion Arc 6 Homecoming Arc 7 Mid-Level Adventurer Arc 8 University Arc – Part 1: Special Student 9 University Arc – Part 2: Sylphiette 10 Newlyweds Arc 11 Greyrat Sisters Arc 12 Labyrinth Arc 13 Everyday-life Arc 14 Summoning Arc 15 Human God Arc 16 Asura Kingdom Arc – Part 1 17 Asura Kingdom Arc – Part 2 18 Subordinates Arc 19 Zanoba Arc 20 Cliff Arc 21 Zenith Arc 22 Organization Arc 23 Fourth Child Arc 24 Final Battle Arc – Part 1 25 Final Battle Arc – Part 2 26 Conclusion Arc

I admit, that’s a whole lot of reading, enough to possibly qualify as a workout routine. Each volume dives deeper into Rudeus’s attempts to navigate his life, mixing a bit of mature introspection—because growing up once is tough enough. While his story has concluded, the world of Mushoku Tensei is rich with other characters who will play important roles in an upcoming sequel, as confirmed by the author.

