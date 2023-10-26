The 10 best live action anime adaptations of all time, from ‘One Piece’ to ‘Rurouni Kenshin’

After the success of One Piece in live-action, anime fans all around the world are excited for an expected incoming wave of anime adaptations. However, Luffy and the gang aren’t the only crew that have been properly transitioned.

Indeed, the anime-to-live-action pipeline has caused more anger than joy. After all, who could forget the abysmal Dragon Ball Evolution movie? Or the disappointing 2017 Death Note live-action? Or when Scarlett Johansson played a Japanese woman in Ghost in The Shell? Dare I go on?

Nevertheless, there have been some standout adaptations, even before One Piece took the world by storm. While the visual mastery of anime can hardly be replicated, the following live-action adaptations have come close. By remaining faithful to the source material, they have managed to evoke nostalgia and reel in some new fans along the way.

10. Tokyo Revengers (2021)

Released in 2021, the sci-fi delinquent film follows the life of Takemichi Hanagaki, a down-and-out adult who discovers that he has the power to time-travel to his teenage years. Using his newfound powers, he tries to change the past and prevent the event that leads to the death of his high school girlfriend. Takemichi eventually becomes entangled in gang conflicts and must navigate the world of Tokyo’s street gangs to protect the people he loves.

9. Inuyashiki (2018)

Based on the manga and anime series, Inuyashiki follows Ichiro Inuyashiki, a sad elderly man who is accidentally transformed into a cyborg after an encounter with extraterrestrial entities. Ichiro uses his newfound abilities to fight crime and make a difference in the world, while another person with the same powers takes a much darker path. Inuyashiki is one of the most engrossing anime live-action adaptations of the 2010s.

8. Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure (2017)

Attempting to rework the fabulously eccentric anime Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure into a live-action is a herculean task. However, the 2017 version was a more-than-decent attempt. The story follows Josuke Higashikata, a young man with unique “Stand” abilities. He uses these abilities to battle malevolent “Stand” users who threaten the peace of his small town. When a serial killer comes into play, Josuke and his allies must confront the evil force and protect the innocent residents.

7. Great Teacher Onizuka

Adapted from the popular manga and anime series with the same name, Great Teacher Onizuka tells the story of Eikichi Onizuka, a former gang member who becomes a high school teacher. He uses his unorthodox teaching methods to help his troubled students. Moreover, with his unrelenting dedication, he transforms the lives of his pupils and instills important values and life lessons in them. There have been several reiterations of this popular anime, so viewers are spoiled for choice with a variety of subplots to the main story.

6. Death Note (2006)

No, not that 2017 mess. We’re going all the way back to 2006 for this. Remaining faithful to the source material, this film is a prime example of a great anime live-action adaptation. The story follows Light Yagami, a brilliant high school student who stumbles upon a mysterious book that allows him to kill anyone whose name he writes in it. Adopting the persona of “Kira,” he begins to use the book to rid the world of criminals. His actions draw the attention of a genius detective known as L, and the two begin to play a life-and-death game of strategy and wit.

5. Gintama (2017-2019)

The anime Gintama is famous for its zany humor and top-of-the-shelf action, and while that was difficult to nail, the live-action was quite the treat. Three films have been released and they are all fun watches. The story centers on Gintoki Sakata, a lazy samurai living in an alternate-universe Edo period where aliens have invaded the world and imposed a strict social order. Alongside his friends Shinpachi and Kagura, Gintoki takes on odd jobs to survive.

4. Alice in Borderland (2020-)

This thrilling death game series follows the story of Arisu and his friends, who get transported to a mysterious parallel world called Borderland. They are forced to participate in deadly, high-stakes games to survive. They must navigate the games of Borderland and outsmart their opponents if they have any hopes of returning to the real world. Alice in Borderland has been a huge hit in the case of anime to live-action adaptations. The series has gained a substantial following, effectively drawing new viewers to the source material.

3. Rurouni Kenshin (2012-2021)

The adaptation of the beloved manga and anime series brings to life the tale of Himura Kenshin, a wandering samurai. Set in the Meiji era, Kenshin seeks redemption for his past as a deadly swordsman by protecting the innocent. However, his past catches up with him when new threats emerge. Due to the immense popularity of the anime series and manga, five live-action films have been released over a decade.

2. Blade of the Immortal (2017)

Blade of the Immortal tells the story of Manji, a skilled samurai cursed with immortality after a legendary battle. Staying true to its source material, the film is indeed violent and gory, but a thrilling watch nonetheless. Seeking redemption for his past sins, Manji becomes a bodyguard to Rin, a vengeful young girl after the swordsmen who murdered her family.

1. One Piece (2023)

One Piece is arguably the best anime live-action adaptation to grace our screens so far. The epic adventure series that follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young pirate with the ability to stretch his body like rubber. Luffy has dreams of finding the “One Piece” and becoming the Pirate King. He and his diverse crew of Straw Hat Pirates travel through the Grand Line, encountering powerful foes and making new friends in their search for the “One Piece.” Fans of the original material have expressed their joy at an authentic portrayal of some of the most beloved characters in manga and anime.