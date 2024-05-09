A close up of Kafka's kaiju in the character preview for season 1 of Kaiju No. 8.
Image via Production I.G
‘Kaiju No. 8’ chapter 107 release date, confirmed

Kafka vs. No. 9 is not over just yet.
Kaiju No. 8, also known as Monster #8, is a relatively recent manga, but when something is good, it doesn’t need much time to prove it. Thus, despite coming out in 2020, this story has already gathered immense popularity among Shonen Jump Plus readers.

With a little over 100 chapters released, two manga spin-offs, and an animated adaptation, Kaiju No. 8 has become a must for fans of kaiju. Granted, this series is not as well-known as the MonsterVerse franchise — which is fair considering its recency — but it’s definitely making waves in the manga and anime scene. The manga’s kaiju designs are awesome, its main character is interesting, and the story is compelling, leaving fans craving more after each chapter.

In chapter 106, we saw the continuation of Kafka’s battle against No. 9, as he gives it all he’s got to defeat the series’ main antagonist. It hasn’t been an easy confrontation, but it keeps increasing in intensity, which naturally leaves all readers on the edge of their seats. Considering the powerful blow that No. 9 took in the last chapter, though, things seem to be looking up. Let’s just hope that chapter 107 keeps the momentum going.

When and where to read Kaiju No. 8 chapter 107

Kafka Hibino in his kaiju form in the 'Kaiju No. 8' anime.
Image via Production I.G

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 107 will be officially released on Thursday, May 9, at 10 am CT. If you want to read the new chapter for free as soon as it comes out, all you have to do is head to Viz Media’s partner website or app, Manga Plus. There, you will find chapter 107 available in several languages, including English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese.

Viz Media has many other riveting series available, most of them in the Shonen genre like this one. So, if you feel like trying something new once you’re caught up with Kaiju No. 8, give these manga a shot. You likely won’t regret it.

