If you’ve ever read manga in English, it’s very likely you have Viz Media to thank. The entertainment company was one of the first to see the potential of publishing manga in the U.S. and is responsible for bringing English-language versions of popular manga like Dragonball, Inuyasha, and Ranma 1/2 to a western audience. With the success of the aforementioned manga titles in the ‘90s and early 2000s, Viz Media has grown to become one of the largest graphic novel publishers in the United States, translating contemporary titles like Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia for more readers to enjoy.

Many manga fans know Viz not only for their series but also for popularizing Shonen Jump in the United States. Magazines are less prevalent than they were just 15 years ago and Viz now offers many of its series online or on a mobile app, with free offerings (you can read previews and the most recent chapters) and a paid subscription that allows you full access to its extensive library; and I mean extensive — there are over 100 titles ranging from classics like Ouran High School Host Club to newer titles like Jujutsu Kaisen. While you can’t go wrong with the majority of these series, a selection that big can easily overwhelm even the most seasoned manga reader. This list of the top 10 series to read will hopefully ease some of that burden; this is by no means a comprehensive list —Viz has 148 titles in its library — but I tried to put a variety of different types of manga so that there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Without further ado, here’s the list!

1. Chainsaw Man (2018-Present)

Image via Viz Media

Chainsaw Man follows a 16-year-old boy named Denji who forms a contract with the adorable devil dog Pochita and the pair become unlikely devil hunters in order to pay off Denji’s deceased father’s massive Yakuza debt. That setup lasts for one chapter before things take a overwhelmingly bad turn for Denji; after he’s betrayed by his former employers, Pochita gives Denji her powers, allowing him to use the abilities of the Chainsaw Devil. Despite the melancholic atmosphere and graphic violence, Chainsaw Man is filled with plenty of comedic moments as well as some surprisingly touching ones (though if you’ve read Tatsuki Fujimoto’s other works, that’s less surprising).

2. Pluto: Urasawa x Tezuka (2003-2009)

Image via Viz Media

Pluto: Urasawa x Tezuka (also known as simply Pluto) pays homage to Osamu Tezuka’s seminal manga Astro Boy by reinterpreting one of its arcs as a neo-noir set in a futuristic world where robots and humans live together in harmony, or at least they did until a string of murders puts that relationship into jeopardy. Robot detective Geischt is on the case and as his investigation grows, he discovers the murders may be connected to a conspiracy meant to destroy both the world’s most powerful robots and the people who vow to protect them. If you enjoy reading Pluto, be sure to check out its Netflix anime adaptation coming this October, as well as author Naoki Urasawa’s other acclaimed series Monster.

3. Kaguya-sama: Love is War (2015-2022)

Image via Viz Media

Two academically gifted high school students turn love into a war zone in this charming romantic comedy by Aka Akasaka. All of their classmates believe student council president Miyuki Shirogane and vice president Kaguya Shinomiya would make a perfect couple, and that includes the pair themselves, but both would rather die than admit their feelings to the other. The two enter a battle of the wits where they both attempt to get the other to confess first, despite already liking each other. Their antics are as entertaining as they are ridiculous; you’ll enjoy their inner strategic monologues during mundane interactions as well as the cast of lovable supporting characters.

4. One Piece (1997-present)

Image via Viz Media

With over a 1000 chapters, reading One Piece from the beginning can be a time sink but it’s well worth it. Full disclosure, I started reading One Piece for the first time this year (I know, I’m late to the party) and I already think it might be my favorite manga ever; if you’re a fan of classic shonen storylines, thoughtful world-building, ridiculous fights, and great characters with a lot of heart, then you’ll love One Piece. The story follows Monkey D. Luffy , captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, on his journey to find the One Piece and become the King of Pirates, and is filled with arcs that make you laugh out loud one moment and cry the next. As One Piece is one of the most popular manga of all time, saying much more would be redundant but I can guarantee there’s a reason it’s so well-loved.

5. Naruto (1999-2014)

Image via Viz Media

Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto is a similarly acclaimed best-selling shonen manga and one of the few series on this list that even non-manga readers would recognize. The series follows Naruto Uzumaki, a tween who wants to become a full-fledged ninja and eventually Hokage of his village, Konoha. Unfortunately, becoming the village’s leader looks unlikely as Naruto is treated as an outcast due to the nine-tailed fox spirit sealed inside his body; on the night of his birth, the beast rampaged and killed many Konoha villagers, including Naruto’s own parents, and the village hates Naruto in proxy. Despite this, Naruto is relatively unfazed and wants to become friends with as many other ninjas as possible. Throughout the manga, Naruto grows stronger and forms life-long friendships with his fellow young ninjas as they fight against the evil Akatsuki, an organization bent on using the tailed beasts for evil. With its complex fighting system and excellent protagonist, Naruto is a must-read.

6. Death Note (2003-2006)

Image via Viz Media

Death Note, created by author and illustrator duo Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, is a shonen with dark undertones and a supernatural aesthetic that resonates with fans to this day. The manga — and its many adaptations, including a universally panned 2017 Netflix film — follow high school student Light Yagami, who finds a black notebook with the words “Death Note” written on the cover as well as a list of rules; if the user writes someone’s full name in the book while knowing their face, that person will die. Once Light realizes the book actually does kill people, he adopts the alias Kira and begins to kill people he considers criminals in order to create a crime-less utopia. This approach inevitably gets him some attention from international police forces and the talented young detective L. Despite its heavy premise, Death Note is an easy read and a perfect manga for both novice and experienced readers.

7. Nana (2000-2009, on hiatus)

Image via Viz Media

Nana is a shojo series with a more adult spin as well as a cultural phenomenon despite being on what is most likely a permanent hiatus. The story is centered on two women with the same name, Nana Osaki and Nana Komatsu, who both move to Tokyo after turning 20 years old. The two women appear vastly different on the surface but find themselves drawn to each other anyway, and soon become close friends and roommates while trying to make it in the city. Nana O. made the move in order to pursue rock stardom with her band while Nana K. moved to follow her friends and boyfriend, but the two find both their goals more complicated than they ever could have dreamed. Fans of the manga, as well as its anime and live-action adaptations, enjoy the more mature storyline as well as the Nanas’ dynamic and supportive relationship. While Nana has always been a popular series, it’s recently gained a resurgence in popularity due to its fashionable characters who are often decked out in Vivienne Westwood designs.

8. Spy X Family (2019-present)

Image via Viz Media

As the name suggests, Spy X Family is a spy manga that also has comedic slice of life elements. Both the manga and the recent anime adaptation have become extremely popular due to the appealing art style, thrilling action sequences, and the endearing fake family at the center of it all. Top spy “Twilight” adopts the alias Lord Forger and must adopt a gifted child in order to enroll them in a top school and complete an important mission. In order to give off the impression of a happy family, he adopts a young girl named Anya, who secretly has the ability to read minds, and marries a city call clerk named Yor Briar, who unbeknowst to him is a professional assassin by night. Although neither husband nor wife knows the truth about the other, Anya is aware of the family’s secrets thanks to her handy mind-reading ability. Anya is truly a highlight of the series and it’s fun to follow the family’s shenanigans as well as the complex political spy plot running throughout the story.

9. Fullmetal Alchemist (2001-2010)

Image via Viz Media

Fullmetal Alchemist is a widely acclaimed manga series that follows two brothers who are looking for the famed Philosopher’s Stone after an attempt to bring their late mother back to life goes horribly wrong. Set in a world where alchemy is a widely used practice and nearly any ability is possible, there are a handful of major taboos no alchemist must ever break; Alphonse and Edward Elric learn this the hard way when they face the consequences for attempting Human Transmutation. Edward loses one of his legs while Alphonse loses his entire body, and Edward sacrifices his right arm in order to bind his brother’s soul to a suit of armor. Years later after undergoing painful automail transplants, Edward has become an accomplished state alchemist working for the country’s military. Along with Alphonse and a few of their peers, the brothers search for a way to get their bodies back and uncover a conspiracy that goes deeper than they could ever have expected. While I love every manga on this list, Fullmetal Alchemist has a special place in my heart and I hope you enjoy it just as much as I do.

10. One-Punch Man (2012-Present)

Image via Viz Media

There are actually several versions of One-Punch Man available to read but the version on Viz is a remake of the original webcomic by ONE illustrated by Yusuke Murata (known for Eyeshield 21). This version is the most well-known and is a mostly faithful adaptation — there are some new original plotlines as well as some extra worldbuilding — with stellar artwork. One-Punch Man follows a superhero named Saitama who has grown disillusioned with his profession after realizing he can defeat any opponent with just one punch. It’s a silly premise that works surprisingly well without getting stale; it helps that the manga follows other supporting characters with strong backstories who actually have limitations. If you’re a long-time reader of shonen stories, you’ll likely enjoy One-Punch Man for how it plays with common genre tropes, and if you’re not as familiar, you’ll enjoy the incredible art and generally silly tone.