The best sites to read manhwa and webtoons

Finding a good manhwa or webtoon to read these days isn’t easy, not because there are few options, but because there are far too many to choose from. What makes it even harder is finding a website that caters to your specific tastes in manhwa and webtoons.

Japanese manga has been around much longer holding a steadier popularity level. Essentially, this also means that the comics world offers endless options for reading manga, from VIZ Jump to Manga Plus, but sadly, the selection for manhwa is more limited. However, if you’re searching for the best sites for reading manhwa and webtoons in English, we’ve got you covered — as always.

Lezhin US

One of the best websites for reading manhwa and webtoons is definitely Lezhin US. The official translation team is efficient and quick in their work, and on top of that, they offer a vast collection of titles. Known as the website with the most extensive selection of spicy BL titles, Lezhin also features a wide range of genres, from GL and historical to action and even slice of life. It is a paid service though, and not one of the cheapest; you purchase coins, which you can then use to buy chapters. However, with such a vast library, you’ll never run out of things to read.

WEBTOON

WEBTOON is undoubtedly one of the platforms you’ve come across at some point during your search. It contains some of the most popular romance titles in manhwa, and overall, it boasts some of the coolest features among all the reading platforms: If you’re an artist, you have the opportunity to submit your work to be published on WEBTOON. This means that non-licensed South Korean manhwas also find a place on WEBTOON, providing a wide range of reading options. Moreover, you can read on WEBTOON for free, that is, if you don’t mind occasional ads.

INKR

If you’re seeking a one-size-fits-all reading platform, INKR would be the one for you. This app offers not only manga and webtoons but also manhua—Chinese comics—and manhwa, all translated into English. While the titles may not be as widely known as some others on our list, you’ll find some of the best gems in the medium, like the popular BL title, Whose Baby is it? which is so worth your time and a tooth cavity. Similar to Lezhin, INKR operates on a coin-based system where you acquire ink, which can then be exchanged for coins to purchase chapters.

Tappytoon

Tappytoon sits right at the top of our recommendations for one of the absolute best manhwa and webtoon reading apps. Similar to Lezhin, Tappytoon isn’t afraid to delve into more mature-themed stories, often featuring explicit and spicy content instead of wholesome romances. However, you’ll find a bit of everything to suit your taste, from the action-packed Solo Leveling to the wholesome historical GL, Her Tale of Shim Chong.

Mostly a paid platform, Tappytoon does require you to purchase points to unlock chapters. Don’t be too discouraged though because it offers an entire section of free webtoons and manhwa that become available for a limited time. It’s the best of both worlds.

Toomics

One thing we ought to remember is that the interfaces of these websites are often very similar to each other. At this point, before we commit to any of them, we should also consider: the variety of manhwa they offer; and if they have any unique features that enhance and facilitate our reading experience. That’s where Toomics comes in.

Not only is its library incredibly vast, but it also offers a way to find only works that are family-friendly, in case you might be reading in the same room as your grandma. Much like most platforms, Toomics is also a paid service, but if you subscribe to their services, you can access their entire library without needing to pay for each individual chapter.

Tapas

Tapas is a true gem in the world of webtoon and manhwa reading platforms. Firstly, it’s one of the main websites that hosts well-known titles for fans and readers, including names like Dear Door and Red Candy. Secondly, much like WEBTOON, it offers a diverse range of content, not limited to just South Korean manhwa.

On Toomics, several indie authors can also publish their work, offering a much wider variety of webtoons and comics — like Heartstopper. Toomics is also one of the few platforms where the content is almost entirely free, only requiring you to watch ads to unlock chapters. Alternatively, you can purchase the in-app currency called “ink” to avoid ads.

Manta

Manta is more of an underrated recommendation, as the app is possibly one of the most recent platforms on this list. However, that doesn’t make it any less worthy of praise. Manta boasts a modern and sleek design that sets it apart from the brightness of many other reading apps. However, its catalog is still a work in progress. Nonetheless, in just a couple of years, Manta has grown to gather some of the most loved titles in webtoon and manhwa, such as Under the Oak Tree and Love Jinx. Manta is also a subscription-based platform, and by subscribing, you gain unlimited access to all its comics.

Netcomics

Netcomics is also among the most popular manhwa and comics reading websites, not only for its vast library and variety of stories but also as one of the pioneering reading websites for South Korean webtoons in the U.S. Netcomics’ origins date all the way back to 2006, when manhwa wasn’t nearly as popular as it is today. Much like most platforms, it also holds licenses for a long list of popular titles among manhwa aficionados, and it also includes a toggle button to include or exclude mature content.

Regarding payment, Netcomics works a bit differently. You can rent chapters by purchasing coins, which ends up being the cheaper option since the chapters are much more affordable than on many other platforms listed here. Alternatively, you can buy chapters using more coins. However, some titles are free, and new chapters are released for free every 24 hours.

WebComics

WebComics is also a classic in the comic stratosphere. Let’s be real, we’ve all gone through the phase where all we read were stories on WebComics and WEBTOON, and there’s a reason for that — they are the most family-friendly and affordable options for manhwa readers on a budget. Aside from having a ginormous library, WebComics offers one of the largest selections of free webtoons out there. However, if you want to access even more stories on the site, WebComics also provides a subscription-based alternative.

