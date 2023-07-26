Where to read the ‘Heartstopper’ book series

Netflix struck gold with its Heartstopper adaptation, so it was no surprise when the heartwarming series was renewed for a second season.

That second season is nearly upon us, and early trailers promise the same blend of realistic, relatable characters and charming romantic moments that made season 1 such a hit. The show captured our hearts when it first dropped in April 2022, and it’s set to do so once again with season 2 — and hopefully several seasons more.

The wait between seasons 1 and 2 was brutal for many of us, however, who couldn’t quite find the right fix to scratch our Heartstopper itch. When the same feeling inevitably creeps in following your season 2 binge, we’ve got the perfect solution. The original books — which the show is based on — are available to read and you won’t have to wait on Netflix’s schedule to find out what happens next.

Where to read the original Heartstopper books

The original run of Heartstopper actually cropped up on Tumblr and Tapas, before earning enough popularity to warrant a hard-copy release. It’s still accessible on author Alice Oseman’s official Heartstopper Tumblr page, in fact, all the way through its most recent post — which went up on July 21. Fresh updates hit the Tumblr page on the 1st, 11th, and 21st of each month, so it’s a great space to watch for anyone caught up on the story.

The same can be said for Tapas — where the story is likewise updated thrice monthly — and is currently up-to-date. An alternate option, for those largely reading from their phones, is the Webtoons app. The story is also readable there, for free, and is entirely up to date. It’s an easy solution for readers who typically enjoy their comics via phone screens, and Heartstopper resides alongside some of the app’s biggest hits — several of which likewise earned Netflix adaptations.

If all else fails, or you want a physical copy to return to again and again, you can always get a hard copy of the story. The majority of the story so far — which includes the upcoming season 2 events — is contained within several graphic novels, most of which will run you less than $10. Or, since your enjoyment of the tale is all but guaranteed, just go ahead and buy a boxed set, which contains each of the first four graphic novels for the very reasonable price of $35.