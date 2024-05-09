baby reindeer netflix richard gadd
Screengrab via YouTube
Category:
TV
Netflix

‘Baby Reindeer’ is making a shocking impact on an oft-forgotten community

'Baby Reindeer' has officially entered a class all its own.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: May 9, 2024 11:29 am

As far as 2024 is concerned, it’s safe to say there’s been no greater sensation than Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer, the Netflix autodrama described by the one and only Stephen King as seven “short, swift stabs administered by a very sharp knife.” That’s to say that the plight of Donny Dunn will leave you gutted, and the tender necessity of it all is likely to leave you just as profoundly moved.

Recommended Videos

But more importantly, Baby Reindeer is accomplishing that which every piece of great art aspires to; it’s making a tangible impact in the world. Indeed, according to We Are Survivors, a Greater Manchester-based organization dedicated to male sexual assault survivors, 53% of all referrals made to them within the first two weeks of Baby Reindeer‘s premiere, were made because the caller had reportedly watched the miniseries (as reported by The Tab). The organization also reported an 80% increase in first-time callers since Baby Reindeer‘s premiere.

The phenomenon is entirely indicative of the real-life influence that art is capable of having on the world. One thinks back to 2018, when the Chilean film A Fantastic Woman—which tells the story of Marina, a transgender woman who must face bravely face the world following the sudden death of her boyfriend — won the Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards, which had a massive influence on legislation in support of trans rights getting passed in the country.

And now with Baby Reindeer inspiring male survivors of sexual assault to seek out help for navigating their pain, we’re yet again bearing witness to the ways in which film and television can well and truly change the world, even if it’s the world of just one person. Indeed, we are all mosaics of the voices we allow ourselves to hear, and the singular vulnerability of Baby Reindeer‘s voice has clearly left a lasting impact on many of its viewers. The voices of those survivors may in turn change someone else’s world, and so continues humanity’s most beautiful exchange.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Who Is Hyacinth Bridgerton?
Category: TV
TV
Books
Books
Netflix
Netflix
Who Is Hyacinth Bridgerton?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro May 8, 2024
Read Article Is Benedict Bridgerton gay?
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
Is Benedict Bridgerton gay?
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 8, 2024
Read Article The real Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’ is sitting down with Piers Morgan to set the record straight
baby reindeer netflix richard gadd
Category: News
News
Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
The real Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’ is sitting down with Piers Morgan to set the record straight
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 8, 2024
Read Article One of the best horror movies of 2022 just out-charted one of the worst movies of 2024 on Netflix
UNFROSTED. Hugh Grant as Thurl in Unfrosted. Cr. John P. Johnson/Netflix © 2024.
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
One of the best horror movies of 2022 just out-charted one of the worst movies of 2024 on Netflix
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 8, 2024
Read Article What did Percy Hynes White say after being dropped from ‘Wednesday’ season 2?
Percy Hynes White and Jenna Ortega in 'Wednesday'
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
What did Percy Hynes White say after being dropped from ‘Wednesday’ season 2?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Who Is Hyacinth Bridgerton?
Category: TV
TV
Books
Books
Netflix
Netflix
Who Is Hyacinth Bridgerton?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro May 8, 2024
Read Article Is Benedict Bridgerton gay?
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
Is Benedict Bridgerton gay?
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 8, 2024
Read Article The real Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’ is sitting down with Piers Morgan to set the record straight
baby reindeer netflix richard gadd
Category: News
News
Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
The real Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’ is sitting down with Piers Morgan to set the record straight
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 8, 2024
Read Article One of the best horror movies of 2022 just out-charted one of the worst movies of 2024 on Netflix
UNFROSTED. Hugh Grant as Thurl in Unfrosted. Cr. John P. Johnson/Netflix © 2024.
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
One of the best horror movies of 2022 just out-charted one of the worst movies of 2024 on Netflix
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 8, 2024
Read Article What did Percy Hynes White say after being dropped from ‘Wednesday’ season 2?
Percy Hynes White and Jenna Ortega in 'Wednesday'
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
What did Percy Hynes White say after being dropped from ‘Wednesday’ season 2?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 8, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' Having written professionally since 2018, her work has also appeared in The Town Crier and The East.