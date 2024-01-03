‘Kaiju No. 8’ anime release window, trailer, and more

Monsters… The bigger they are, the more terrifying, and unfortunately, in the world of Kaiju No. 8, folks are used to dealing with that particular brand of fear.

Based on a manga by Naoya Matsumoto, this anime tells the story of Kafka Hibino, a man who spent his life trying to enter the Defense Force to help keep people safe from monsters. Despite his many, many attempts, Kafka never managed to reach his goal, however, that changes when he gains the ability to transform into a monster himself. But not just any type of monster, no, a kaiju — you know, the giant ones, like Godzilla, King Kong, or Gamera.

Even if you haven’t watched any of the movies about these characters, you must know what I’m talking about. After all, everyone loves a good monster story, and the kaiju genre is an incredibly popular one, which means that it’s basically impossible not to have heard about these beasts before. Besides, it’s never too late to get into this genre, and Kaiju No. 8 is a great place to start.

As far as monster stories go, this is an entertaining one, mixing combat, science fiction, and adventure into a neat little package. So, if you’re looking to have a good time, Kaiju No. 8 is definitely the anime for you. Now all you need is to know when and how you can set your sights on it.

When is Kaiju No. 8 coming out?

At the time of writing, an exact premiere date has not been announced, but we already know that Kaiju No. 8 is scheduled for April 2024. This release window was confirmed alongside the release of the series’ main trailer, back in December, but it’s worth keeping in mind that it may change. After all, it’s normal for projects to be delayed sometimes. If everything goes as planned, though, you can look forward to April.

How to watch Kaiju No. 8

To all those looking for ways to watch Kaiju No. 8: worry not, trusty old Crunchyroll has got you. As one of the biggest anime platforms out there, Crunchyroll didn’t want to be left out of the party, thus, it announced that it would make Kaiju No. 8 episodes available for streaming outside of Asia. This means that to watch the anime, you’ll have to get a subscription or a free trial, in case you want to test out the service before committing to it.

Now you have no more excuses not to dive into this world of monsters, so do yourself a favor and get to watching. You probably won’t regret it.