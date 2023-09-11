How many episodes will ‘Mushoku Tensei’ season 2 have?

Isekai anime has already given us great things this year, but not all are as enjoyable as Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation. Based on Rifujin na Magonote’s novel of the same name, the anime’s first season quickly gained traction, with the series surpassing even one of the giants in the industry. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, then, that when a second season was announced, viewers were excited to see where Rudeus Greyrat’s journey would take him next.

Since its premiere in July, season 2 has been received with open arms by die-hard fans, but unfortunately, nothing good can last forever. Folks will soon have to hit pause on their viewing, as season two’s first cour comes to an end. There’s no cause for worry, as this is a common experience for anime enthusiasts, but it never makes the wait for new episodes any easier.

On the bright side, having a season with two cours also means that there is more content to look forward to. The only question remaining now is exactly how much.

How many episodes will there be in season 2 of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation?

Season 2 of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation will have 25 episodes in total, which is two more than what Studio Bind gave us in season one. Much like what happened with the first installment, the episodes will resume roughly half a year after cour one’s completion, which, in this specific case, points to a spring premiere.

25 episodes in a season is a typical number for most anime releases, so it’s just about what probably fans envisioned. Now, all that’s left to do is wait for April 2024 and hope that season 2’s second cour lives up to expectations.