This Anime Just Took Down One Piece In The Popularity Charts

Fresh off the heels of its special 1000th episode announcement, it looks like One Piece is struggling to maintain its dominance as the most popular anime on the air. It has previously been undefeated in the number one spot outside of extremely rare times, but currently, it’s only in third place.

Right now, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has knocked it down to that number 3 spot according to stats from MyAnimeList. The second season of the show currently has it placed as the second most popular anime currently airing. Isekai anime have been extremely popular as of late and watching the 34-year-old Japanese NEET reborn as Rudeus Greyrat as he runs around a fantasy world is vastly entertaining.

Currently, the number 1 show airing is 86, which also recently surpassed One Piece before rising all the way to the top. That show is also in its second season and seems to have a lot of hype surrounding the adapted light novel that inspires it as well as the show.

Those who want to catch up on the first season and be fully caught up to enjoy this extremely popular show can stream Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation on Funimation now.