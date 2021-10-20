Watch: One Piece 1000th Episode Trailer Teases Landmark Moment For The Iconic Series

There aren’t many anime currently airing with as many episodes as One Piece. It would take quite a long time to watch each episode currently out from start to finish. For some, it has been absolutely worth it to follow this iconic shounen show from start to finish and its mainstay status in the anime community is about to be proven as its 1000th episode releases on Nov. 21.

In the meantime, fans can get even more excited by checking out the official trailer for the episode above, as well as participating in several planned events that Toei Animation and Funimation have planned for fans. A global celebration live stream has been announced before the episode airs. It’s set to feature famous YouTuber and massive One Piece fan RogersBase and will feature a live stream of episodes 998 and 999 as well as fan videos, prize giveaways, and more.

🏴‍☠️Let's celebrate the 1000th episode of #OnePiece together!

Toei Animation and @Funimation team up to bring you an epic virtual livestream event with @RogersBase of ep. 998 & 999 this 11/20 to coincide with the milestone episode on Youtube and Facebook! More details to come! pic.twitter.com/neZJgxbFNS — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) October 20, 2021

“The 1000th episode of One Piece is truly a history-making moment not only for the franchise, but also for the millions of fans around the world that have supported the series over the last 22 years,” said Masayuki Endo, President and CEO of Toei Animation Inc. “We’re excited to mark this major milestone for One Piece and look forward to celebrating it together with fans at our special global livestream event on November 20.”

One Piece Film: Strong World will also be screened in the US on November 7th and 9th at select theaters. Fans who haven’t had the chance to see the film in the US should make sure they see it, either subbed or dubbed, while they have the opportunity.

One Piece currently has 995 episodes released since its original premiere all the way back in 1999. While it may not hold the popularity it once did, there’s no denying its 1000th episode will do go in anime history as a historic moment.