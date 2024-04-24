‘My Hero Academia’ season 7 English dub release date, confirmed

My Hero Academia fans now have reason to celebrate! After a brief wait, the release date for the English dub of Season 7 has been officially confirmed. The news also comes alongside the announcement of the release of a special four-episode anime recap, titled My Hero Academia: Memories, set to stream ahead of the new season. Which means MHA is pretty much taking over the Spring anime season! With anticipation reaching a fever pitch, let’s delve into what fans can expect from these upcoming releases.

My Hero Academia: Memories

My Hero Academia: Memories promises a nostalgic journey through key moments of the series, providing a comprehensive recap of pivotal events. From the origins of the Quirk-transferring power, One For All, to the intricate machinations of the formidable villain, All For One. Additionally, fans can expect to relive the anime’s intense showdowns. Adversaries like the menacing Muscular also feature in the project. Altogether, this recap aims to refresh memories and set the stage for the upcoming season. The refresher episodes began airing on April 20, 2024, on Crunchyroll.

The English dub of My Hero Academia has since garnered a dedicated following. While English dubs remain polarizing among the anime community, MHA’s has been noted for the talents of the voice actors. According to Crunchyroll, the English dub of season 7 is scheduled to be released on May 4, 2024.

Overall, the confirmation of the English dub release date for the new season of My Hero Academia, coupled with the premiere of Memories, signals an exciting time for fans of the anime.

