Katsuki Bakugo, Koji Koda, Shoto Todoroki, Izuku Midoriya, Tenya Ilda, Ochaco Uraraka, and Tsuyu Asui from My Hero Academia
Screengrab via Crunchyroll
Category:
Anime

‘My Hero Academia’ season 7 English dub release date, confirmed

MHA fans are eating good this Spring!
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|
Published: Apr 24, 2024 01:37 pm

My Hero Academia fans now have reason to celebrate! After a brief wait, the release date for the English dub of Season 7 has been officially confirmed. The news also comes alongside the announcement of the release of a special four-episode anime recap, titled My Hero Academia: Memories, set to stream ahead of the new season. Which means MHA is pretty much taking over the Spring anime season! With anticipation reaching a fever pitch, let’s delve into what fans can expect from these upcoming releases.

Recommended Videos

My Hero Academia: Memories 

My Hero Academia: Memories promises a nostalgic journey through key moments of the series, providing a comprehensive recap of pivotal events. From the origins of the Quirk-transferring power, One For All, to the intricate machinations of the formidable villain, All For One. Additionally, fans can expect to relive the anime’s intense showdowns. Adversaries like the menacing Muscular also feature in the project. Altogether, this recap aims to refresh memories and set the stage for the upcoming season. The refresher episodes began airing on April 20, 2024, on Crunchyroll.

My Hero Academia season 7 English dub release date  

The English dub of My Hero Academia has since garnered a dedicated following. While English dubs remain polarizing among the anime community, MHA’s has been noted for the talents of the voice actors. According to Crunchyroll, the English dub of season 7 is scheduled to be released on May 4, 2024. 

Overall, the confirmation of the English dub release date for the new season of My Hero Academia, coupled with the premiere of Memories, signals an exciting time for fans of the anime. 

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Robot Dreams’ release date, trailer, and more
Dog and Robot smiling at a station in Robot Dreams
Category: Movies
Movies
Anime
Anime
‘Robot Dreams’ release date, trailer, and more
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Does Garp die in ‘One Piece’?
Monkey D Garp in One Piece
Category: Manga
Manga
Anime
Anime
Does Garp die in ‘One Piece’?
Staci White Staci White Apr 24, 2024
Read Article ‘Wind Breaker’ episode 4 release date and time confirmed
Wind Breaker anime delinquents
Category: Anime
Anime
TV
TV
‘Wind Breaker’ episode 4 release date and time confirmed
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 23, 2024
Read Article ‘SK8 the Infinity’ season 2 release window, cast, plot, and more
SK8 Langa and Reki as seen in season 2 trailer video
Category: Anime
Anime
TV
TV
‘SK8 the Infinity’ season 2 release window, cast, plot, and more
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Is there a ‘Demon Slayer’ season 5 release date on Netflix?
Category: Anime
Anime
Netflix
Netflix
Is there a ‘Demon Slayer’ season 5 release date on Netflix?
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Robot Dreams’ release date, trailer, and more
Dog and Robot smiling at a station in Robot Dreams
Category: Movies
Movies
Anime
Anime
‘Robot Dreams’ release date, trailer, and more
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Does Garp die in ‘One Piece’?
Monkey D Garp in One Piece
Category: Manga
Manga
Anime
Anime
Does Garp die in ‘One Piece’?
Staci White Staci White Apr 24, 2024
Read Article ‘Wind Breaker’ episode 4 release date and time confirmed
Wind Breaker anime delinquents
Category: Anime
Anime
TV
TV
‘Wind Breaker’ episode 4 release date and time confirmed
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 23, 2024
Read Article ‘SK8 the Infinity’ season 2 release window, cast, plot, and more
SK8 Langa and Reki as seen in season 2 trailer video
Category: Anime
Anime
TV
TV
‘SK8 the Infinity’ season 2 release window, cast, plot, and more
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Is there a ‘Demon Slayer’ season 5 release date on Netflix?
Category: Anime
Anime
Netflix
Netflix
Is there a ‘Demon Slayer’ season 5 release date on Netflix?
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 23, 2024
Author
Demi Phillips
When he’s not out exploring the underground music scene, Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. He scored his Bachelor’s in International Relations and has been writing for almost a decade on the things he’s most passionate about: music, black excellence, anime, and pop culture.