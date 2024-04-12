‘My Hero Academia’ voice actors: English cast, confirmed

From its gripping storyline to its diverse array of characters with the most amazing Quirks, My Hero Academia has become a cultural phenomenon.



Although the original version Japanese of the anime is still the most preferred for longtime fans, the English dub has also been a favorite for quite some time now.

Now, as excitement reaches a fever pitch for the upcoming movie and season, fans have been eagerly awaiting news about the English dub cast. The responsibility of bringing these beloved characters to life falls upon a talented ensemble of voice actors, each possessing the skill and passion necessary to do justice to the iconic roles. The wait is over, and the heroes behind the voices have been unveiled, promising an immersive experience for the audiences.

Justin Briner (Izuku Midoriya)

Leading the charge is none other than Justin Briner, who reprises his role as the determined and earnest protagonist, Izuku Midoriya, also known as Deku. Briner’s portrayal of Deku has resonated deeply with fans, capturing the character’s vulnerability and unwavering determination to become the greatest hero. If Briner’s name sounds familiar, he also portrayed young Grisha Yaeger in Attack on Titan and Luck Voltia in Black Clover.

Christopher Sabat (All Might)

Joining Briner is Christopher Sabat brings his unparalleled talent to the role of All Might, the Symbol of Peace whose larger-than-life presence inspires both heroes and civilians alike. Sabat’s booming voice perfectly embodies All Might’s indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication to upholding justice. The actor has also voiced Piccolo, Vegeta, and several other characters from the Dragon Ball series.

Luci Christian (Ochaco Uraraka)

Meanwhile, Luci Christian steps into the shoes of Ochaco Uraraka, Deku’s determined and compassionate classmate with gravity-defying powers. Christian’s ability to convey both Uraraka’s strength and vulnerability ensures that her character remains a fan favorite. Luci Christian is also known for her roles as Satomi Murano in Parasyte, Medusa Gorgon in Soul Eater, and Claire in The Eminence in Shadow.

Clifford Chapin (Katsuki Bakugo)

Clifford Chapin takes on the role of Katsuki Bakugo, the fiery-tempered rival whose fierce determination rivals Deku’s own. As a voice-over artist who has been in the industry for over a decade, Chapin has several credits under his belt. He is well-known for his roles as Langris Vaude in Black Clover, Connie Springer in Attack on Titan, Yuri Dreyar in Fairy Tail, and Tomohito Sugino in Assassination Classroom.

David Matranga (Shoto Todoroki)

The prominent and well-known voice-over actor David Matranga will be taking on the role of Shoto Todoroki, Deku’s hot-and-cold classmate and Endeavor’s son. Matranga’s extensive experience in the industry has made him shine while portraying this character. His other notable roles include Betholdt Hoover in Attack on Titan, Hideki Hinata in Angel Beats, and Wave in Akame ga Kill!

Patrick Seitz (Endeavor)

Patrick Seitz lends his voice to the Pro Hero Endeavor, who wrestles with the shadow of All Might’s legacy. Seitz brings the character to life and embodies Endeavor’s spirit and challenges. The voice actor has an extensive resume boasting over a hundred projects including Sailor Moon, Dragon Ball, Bungou Stray Dogs, and Vinland Saga. He has also voiced characters from the Big Three anime series.

Eric Vale (Tomura Shigaraki)

Eric Vale takes on the role of Shigaraki, the villainous antagonist in My Hero Academia. With over two decades of experience in the industry, Vale’s voice is a familiar presence in numerous anime dubs. You might recognize him as the voice behind Vinsmoke Sanji in One Piece, as Trunks in Dragon Ball, or as Yuki Soma in Fruits Basket.

Ernesto Jason Liebrecht (Dabi)

Ernesto Jason Liebrecht lends his voice to Dabi, one of the villains in the series. With a versatile voice acting career spanning anime, games, Western animation, and films, Liebrecht’s talent knows no bounds. You might recognize his voice as Larcade Dragneel in Fairy Tail, Shigeo Kageyama in Mob Psycho 100, or Zeke Yeager in Attack on Titan.

Christopher Wehkamp (Shota Aizawa)

Christopher Wehkamp will be voicing Shota Aizawa, also known as Eraserhead, the homeroom teacher of Class 1-A. Wehkamp is known for his roles as Mordoch Swan in Spy x Family, Tatara in Tokyo Ghoul, Sein in Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, and Fushi in Chainsaw Man.

