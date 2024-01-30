‘My Hero Academia’ movie 4 release date, trailer, and more

Wake up, otaku! The trailer for the fourth My Hero Academia movie is out!

If you haven’t caught up, now’s the time to get up to date on all things My Hero Academia, because we’re finally reuniting with Deku and the gang in just a few months. The anime’s trailer was accompanied by the announcement of the film’s theatrical release date. The teaser also granted fans a glimpse into more epic fights and heartfelt moments between their most beloved heroes. Between the upcoming live-action and this, let’s just say that now’s a great time to be a fan. Here’s what we know so far about MHA 4.

A major source of anticipation for any movie is the unveiling of its trailer, and the one for My Hero Academia Movie 4 trailer did not disappoint. From breathtaking action sequences to emotional character moments, the trailer showcases the essence of what’s made My Hero Academia a fan favorite all these years. Thankfully, the wait isn’t too long either. On the 2nd of August, we’ll be heading to the movies. Well, at least in Japan. Hopefully, the film won’t take too long to reach the international regions. Nonetheless, the fans have already begun a very public countdown.

The plot

My Hero Academia Movie 4 will have an original story supervised by Kohei Horikoshi, based on the characters' 'original plans' and following the same timeline as the TV Anime series.



The film will be set in a 'collapsed society'. More information will be revealed in the future. https://t.co/MtPnOdOD9M — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) August 3, 2023

While the trailer offers a sneak peek into the movie’s visuals, it also provides subtle hints about the plot. Regardless, fans can piece together some of the clues. Set in the world after the Paranormal Liberation War arc, a figure, seemingly impersonating All Might, poses a significant threat to what is left of the superhero world. Deku and the other heroes must unite against this unexpected adversary. However, there seem to be far-reaching consequences that could disrupt their world. Overall, the stakes are high, and threaten to ruin everything for the heroes as they prepare for war. There are still a few months before the movie’s out, and in true anime fashion, we’ll probably be treated to at least two more trailers and teasers before its release.

Who’s returning? The voice cast and studio behind MHA 4

Daiki Yamashita returns to voice Izuku Midoriya (Deku), while Nobuhiko Okamoto will voice Katsuki Bakugo. Yuki Kaji is also back as Shoto Todoroki, alongside Ayane Sakura as Ochaco Uraraka (Uravity), and the icon Kenta Miyake as All Might. Studio BONES will be handling the animation production of My Hero Academia: You’re Next and Toho. Co., Ltd will be managing the distribution. Of course, the creator of the series, Kohei Horikoshi, will be writing and supervising the project as well.