‘My Hero Academia’ live-action release window, plot, and more

The hit anime series My Hero Academia is getting a live-action adaptation, and there is a major update about it.

Netflix’s live-action One Piece series, which debuted in Aug, 2023, quickly gained popularity, winning over many fans. Now, the streamer is fast becoming the go-to spot for newer anime. With popular shows like Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Castlevania, and Blue Eye Samurai, it should come as no surprise that they will be getting the production rights to create a live adaptation of My Hero Academia.

In an interview with Collider, filmmaker Joby Harold had this to say when asked if his IMDb credit for My Hero Academia was correct. “Yes, it is,” he said. “Absolutely. It is something I’m working on and love working on. I’m excited to do it and get it out there. It’s a big one.”

So far, here’s what we know about the latest update surrounding the live-action adaptation.

When are we getting it?

There hasn’t been much information released regarding the release date as it’s in the early stages of production. One Piece for example, was announced to be in production by Tomorrow Studios in January 2020, but debuted on the platform three years later in 2023. Therefore, while anticipation is already high, it’s best not to hold your breath for at least a year or two.

What should we expect?

My Hero Academia takes place in a world where nearly everyone has superpowers except for the protagonist, Izuku Midoriya. He desperately desires to become a hero and lucks out when the legendary All Might decides to take him under his wing. The anime series is still ongoing and is approaching its seventh season. In addition, there are three animated movies and a fourth has been announced.

Casting rumors

The cast of Netflix’s live-action My Hero Academia is still unidentified, but a leak on IMDb claimed that actors like David Mazouz, Isabel Gameros, Isaac Hempstead, and Jace Norman would be starring. All of that should be considered conjecture, as no other official information about the live action movie hasn’t been released since its announcement.

More on My Hero Academia‘s leap to live action as and when we hear it!