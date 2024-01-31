‘My Hero Academia’ season 7 release date, trailer, plot, and more

Despite the unnecessary hate it gets, My Hero Academia is still one of the most successful anime and manga series of our time. And no, that’s not likely to change anytime soon, especially as the anime prepares to dive into some of the most brutal events in the story.

Recommended Videos

In season 6, we saw the first war between heroes and villains take place in Japan, during the Paranormal Liberation War arc. The confrontation wrecked entire cities, caused the demise of several characters, and resulted in Deku’s Dark Hero era, which although cool-looking was the protagonist’s lowest point. As the young hero grappled with self-blame and loneliness, though, All for One took the opportunity to set his plan into motion.

At the end of the season, the stage was set for an even bigger event to take place, but we’ll only get to see it in the already-announced season 7. There’s no reason to worry, though, as it won’t take too long before the new episodes arrive.

When does My Hero Academia season 7 come out?

Image via Bones Studio

Season 7 of My Hero Academia will premiere on May 4, as one of the biggest anime releases of Spring 2024. Before that, however, four special episodes will be released throughout April, recapping all the major events you’ll need to remember before diving into the new season. Needless to say, you should feel free to skip these episodes if you don’t think you need them.

As My Hero Academia airs on a weekly schedule, you can expect season 7 episodes to drop every Saturday, as was the case with season 6. They should help build momentum until the anime’s fourth animated movie comes out this summer.

What will My Hero Academia season 7 be about?

As seen in the trailer above, season 7 of My Hero Academia will pick up where season 6 left off, with the introduction of Cathleen Bates. This means that we’ll get to see how Shigaraki fares against America’s strongest hero in the Star and Stripe arc, before diving into the U.A. Traitor arc. That’s right, viewers will finally learn who has been leaking information to All for One, and they best be prepared for a surprise.

These two arcs aren’t enough for a full season, though, so fans can count on the Final War arc to be animated in season 7. Not all of it, of course, as the arc is still ongoing in the manga, but we’ll get to see its early stages. And trust me, that will be more than enough to keep you entertained, as the U.A. students and Pro-Heros take on the villains for what they hope is the last time. The war will be brutal, and only one side gets to come out victorious.

My Hero Academia is available for streaming on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Disney Plus.