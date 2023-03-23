Will there be a season 7 of ‘My Hero Academia?’

My Hero Academia‘s sixth season is almost over, with its final episode scheduled to hit streaming platforms on March 25. With the Paranormal Liberation War arc already in the review mirror, the next episode will be bringing Izuku Midoriya’s vigilante era to a close, with the hero in training now safe and sound back at U.A. High School.

Of course, when something reaches its conclusion, it’s only natural for fans of the series to start questioning whether or not they’ll get to see this story through to its end. Bones, the animation studio responsible for bringing My Hero Academia to the small screen, has been reliable up until now, steadily churning out season after season every year since 2016. Thus, despite there having been a confirmation of how many total seasons the anime will receive, folks tended to remain optimistic regarding this subject.

The TV and anime industries can sometimes be tricky, though, and not even the most successful of shows are always safe from the axe, which makes silence from studios and networks quite difficult to withstand. Fortunately, the suffering is over for My Hero Academia enthusiasts, since the anime’s future has already been decided.

Has My Hero Academia season seven been confirmed?

My Hero Academia Season 7 has officially been confirmed in Issue #17! pic.twitter.com/wz67vqDruW — Shonenleaks (@sh0nenleaks) March 22, 2023

My Hero Academia fans can now rest assured that season seven is heading their way. In fact, the anime’s next installment has already begun production, as announced in this week’s issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump, the Japanese print magazine responsible for publishing the manga. As soon as fans got their hands on the magazine, the news quickly started spreading online, calming the nerves of those who waited with bated breath for a confirmation.

For now, there’s no official word about which manga arcs the new season will cover, but it’s not difficult to guess. Assuming season seven will follow the source material faithfully and continue where season six leaves off, next up for our Pro-Heroes and U.A. students is the Stars and Stripes arc — which will introduce viewers to one of the best quirks in the series — followed by the U.A. Traitor arc. Because these two arcs by themselves would be too short for an entire season, it’s likely that viewers will also get to see the early stages of the Final War arc animated.

Fans still have a long way to go before setting their sights on season seven, though. Until then, previous seasons of My Hero Academia are available for streaming on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Disney Plus.