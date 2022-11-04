How many seasons of ‘My Hero Academia’ will there be?

My Hero Academia is one of the best-selling manga series of 2022 in Japan, and its popularity continues to grow. Izuku Midoriya’s journey to becoming the number one hero in Japan has kept hold of the audience’s attention since it began publication in 2014, likely due to its combat scenes, complex and likable characters, and the general epicness of a full-blown war. After all, who doesn’t enjoy a battle of wills between good and evil? Classic as it may be, it’s a trope that just works, particularly in the shounen series.

With a sixth season currently airing worldwide, and the manga heading toward its conclusion, albeit very slowly, My Hero Academia fans are now beginning to wonder how much longer the anime will run. Strap in folk, because this is no easy question to answer.

How many seasons will My Hero Academia have?

At the moment, we can’t say for sure how many seasons this anime will have, since BONES, the Japanese studio responsible for animating the series, has made no statements regarding this subject. Similarly, the creator of My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi, has also kept his lips tight on this front.

Despite the lack of an official confirmation, we can try our hand at speculating on the anime’s future. Given its popularity, it’s very unlikely that My Hero Academia will get canceled before adapting the source material in full, so we can remove that possibility from the equation. The problem here is the arduous task of determining how long the manga will actually be. Over the years, Horikoshi has given various contradictory statements on this subject, setting goals to wrap up the series, only to later smash them to pieces with more chapters.

Currently, the series is in the Final War arc, the fourth arc of the Final Act Saga, which Horikoshi plans to conclude by the end of 2023. Considering that season six is supposed to cover the Paranormal Liberation War arc in its entirety, that leaves us with three more arcs awaiting animation before we get to the Final War. Considering this, it’s safe to assume that anime viewers will get to enjoy eight seasons of My Hero Academia, at the least. Depending on how long My Hero Academia‘s last arc turns out to be, and if Horikoshi decides to extend the story further, it’s possible that the anime might even get a ninth season.

All that said, let’s not forget that the original manga also has some spinoff series, with My Hero Academia: Vigilantes being the most prominent. Considering this, it’s possible that the anime might run for even longer if the spinoffs are ever animated. This could up the number of seasons to 10 or 11.

No matter how many seasons the anime ends up having, fans will surely tune in until the very end. All seasons of My Hero Academia are available for streaming on Disney Plus, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.