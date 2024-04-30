‘Kimi Ni Todoke’ season 3 release window, cast, plot, and more

Summer is in the air — the season of sunburns, mysteriously multiplying zucchinis, and… anime releases.

This season, after a whole decade of waiting, dusting off your old collectibles might just be worth it because Kimi ni Todoke is making a grand re-entry. For those unacquainted (and honestly, where have you been?), Kimi ni Todoke falls into that sweet, often tear-jerking category of slice-of-life shojo anime. Shojo, known for its focus on romance and relationships through the emotionally charged lives of its characters, often doesn’t see many of its series extend beyond the first or second season. That’s why Kimi ni Todoke scoring a third season is nothing short of a miracle in the anime heavens.

Diving deeper into the heart of Kimi ni Todoke, we reconnect with Sawako Kuronuma, our protagonist whose eerie resemblance to a popular horror movie character has made her high school life less than ordinary. Honestly, we have all been Sawako at some point—the misunderstood outcast who just wants to make friends and maybe, just maybe, catch the eye of that special someone. As we’ve followed her journey from solitude to finding her circle, I for one can’t wait to see where season three takes her.

Kimi ni Todoke season three confirmed

Embark on a journey of young love, friendship, and budding romance as Sawako and Kazehaya's story continues in Season 3 of From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke 💘



Coming this August, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/ik7QKAY2DM — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) April 3, 2024

The buzz around Kimi ni Todoke season three started on a clear September 3, 2023, when Netflix officially announced that the anime was back in the works. Now, the sequel is set to drop on Netflix in August 2024. The streaming platform hasn’t always had the best track record when it comes to anime. They’ve been known to butcher translations, cut content, and generally just mess things up. But hey, at least they’re trying, right? And in this case, they’re bringing back a beloved series that’s been gone for far too long. So I’m willing to cut them some slack.

Who are the casts and key staff members?

Based on the hit manga by Karuho Shiina, Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You returns with Season 3! Streaming worldwide in 2024, only on Netflix



Featuring the original cast Mamiko Noto (Sawako Kuronuma) and Daisuke Namikawa (Shota Kazehaya) ✨ pic.twitter.com/jPyJ2wUxV5 — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) September 3, 2023

The return of this Kimi ni Todoke is like a class reunion as all the familiar faces are there. Production I.G, the studio that’s been the backbone of the series from the beginning, is at the helm once again. The original cast is back to reprise their role, alongside new talents joining the cast for Season 3. Here’s a look at the main voice cast:

Mamiko Noto as Sawako Kuronuma – Continuing her role as the gentle and misunderstood protagonist.

Daisuke Namikawa as Shota Kazehaya – Returning as the open-hearted and popular male lead.

As per Netflix, new additions to the cast include:

Miyuki Sawashiro as Ayane Yano.

Yuko Sanpei as Chizuru Yoshida.

Yuichi Nakamura as Ryu Sanada.

Mamoru Miyano as Kento Miura.

Yuki Ono as Kazuhichi Arai.

Aya Hirano as Ume Kurumizawa.

The production team for season three of Kimi ni Todoke includes both returning veterans and new faces. Here are the key staff members involved:

Director: Kenichi Matsuzawa (Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These, High School DxD).

Series Composer: Tomoko Konparu (Cat’s Eye, Nana).

Character Designers: Keiko Oota (Tokyo Revengers, Ace Attorney). Yuka Shibata (After The Rain).

Scriptwriters: Tomoko Konparu. Michiko Yokote (Bleach, Naruto, Junjō Romantica, Children of the Whales).

Chief Animation Directors: Izumi Seguchi (Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Kuroko’s Basketball). Yuriko Nagaya (Fafnir Exodus, Aoashi).

Main Animator: Kenji Irie (The Prince of Tennis Another Story: Kako to Mirai no Message).

Color Designer: Emiko Ueno (Aoashi, Haikyu!!, Heavenly Delusion).

Art Director: Yuusuke Takeda (Chainsaw Man Teaser PV)

Compositing Director: Kouji Tanaka ( Kick-Heart, Sakura Wars: The Movie)

Music Composer: S.E.N.S. Project

Animation Production: Production I.G

What will happen in season three?

Season two of Kimi ni Todoke wrapped up with an emotional crescendo, leaving us at chapter 46 of the manga. When we last saw our favorite awkward-but-adorable couple, Sawako and Shouta had finally confessed their feelings for each other and were officially dating. But as any true shojo fan knows, the confession is just the beginning of the story.

They’ve got a lot of firsts to experience together— like their first kiss (okay, maybe that one’s wishful thinking on my part). But more than that, they’ve got a lot of personal growth to go through. It’s not always going to be easy, but that’s what makes their journey so compelling to watch.

If nothing else, at least we’ll finally get to see Sawako and Shouta hold hands without blushing and stammering like the adorable dorks they are. (Just kidding, I love their awkwardness!)

