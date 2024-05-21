‘Blue Lock’ chapter 262 release date confirmed

Fans of the electrifying soccer manga Blue Lock have been eagerly awaiting the release of Chapter 262, and the good news is finally here. The release date has been confirmed, and enthusiasts can mark their calendars and set their alarms for the manga’s latest release.

This upcoming chapter promises to continue the thrilling journey of Isagi Yoichi and his teammates as they strive to become the ultimate strikers in the world. It also means we’re getting some more source material for the anime, so that’s a bonus for fans.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 261

Blue Lock Chapter 261 – “Malice” – detailed Kaiser’s humble beginnings in football, as well as how he discovered his natural talent and honed his skills. After Ray Dark takes Kaiser to the Bastard Munchen Training Clubhouse, Kaiser becomes hated by the other players and they stop passing to him.

Due to this, he developed the Kaiser Impact Point Shot, an ability that proved his existence. Even with this weapon, no one would pass to him, so he chose a target, Alexis Ness, who would submit to his malice and pass to him. Kaiser offered the lonely Ness a partnership, something he had wanted for a long time. Thus, Ness submitted to Kaiser and the two became partners.

via Studio Eight Bit

Based on the weekly release of Blue Lock, the new chapter is set to be released on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Depending on time zones, fans may get the chapters earlier or later. Here are the release dates and times for different regions:

Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 11 a.m. EDT

Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 8 a.m. PDT

Tuesday, 21, 2024, at 4 p.m. BST

Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 5 p.m. CEST

Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. IST

Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST

Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 12:30 a.m. ACT

Fans in the United States can access the chapter on Kodansha’s K Manga website and mobile app. Be sure to catch the latest chapter and witness the next thrilling installment of this saga.

