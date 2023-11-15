The 10 best Shoujo anime of all time

While it would be wrong to label anime as a “boys medium,” it is undeniably dominated by male viewers. Thankfully, there are a lot of shows tailored to young girls, and these are known as Shoujo anime.

Specifically targeting a female audience, the Shoujo subgenre has gained immense popularity for its diverse themes, compelling characters, and heartwarming narratives. Over the years, the genre has produced timeless classics and modern masterpieces that continue to captivate audiences worldwide. Let’s explore the rich tapestry of Shoujo anime and present 10 of the best in the field.

Sailor Moon

Widely regarded as a pioneer in the Shoujo genre, this classic anime follows the life of Usagi Tsukino, a seemingly ordinary teenage girl who discovers her destiny as the guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. To protect the world, she and her Sailor Guardians battle evil forces led by the dark Queen Beryl. Filled with magical transformations, strong friendships, and a touch of celestial romance, this anime is a cornerstone of the genre.

Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You

This heartwarming anime follows the journey of Sawako Kuronuma, a girl who is often misunderstood due to her ghastly appearance. Despite her kind nature, she struggles with social interactions. Her life takes a turn when she befriends the popular Shota Kazehaya who transforms the rest of her high school journey. This anime beautifully captures the essence of friendship, love, and self-discovery.

Akatsuki no Yona

Akatsuki no Yona, also known as Yona of the Dawn, is a captivating historical anime that follows the journey of Princess Yona. After witnessing a tragic event, she flees her kingdom and embarks on a quest to reclaim her throne. Alongside her bodyguard Hak and other companions, she transforms from a sheltered princess into a determined and resourceful leader.

Ouran High School Host Club

Mixing humor with romance, this anime introduces viewers to Haruhi Fujioka, a scholarship student at the prestigious Ouran Academy. After accidentally stumbling upon the Host Club, a group of charming male students who entertain their female peers, Haruhi finds herself entangled in their world. Mistaken for a boy, Haruhi becomes a host herself, leading to comedic and heartwarming situations.

Cardcaptor Sakura

A magical girl anime that combines romance and adventure, Cardcaptor Sakura follows the story of Sakura Kinomoto, a cheerful and kindhearted girl who accidentally releases a set of magical cards known as Clow Cards. Tasked with retrieving the cards to prevent a disaster, Sakura and her friends embark on a journey. The series is celebrated for its character development, beautiful animation, and a touch of innocence.

Nana

Nana is a captivating anime that revolves around two young women with the same name, Nana Komatsu and Nana Osaki, who unexpectedly become roommates in Tokyo. Despite their contrasting personalities and backgrounds, a deep bond forms between them as they navigate the challenges of love, friendship, and pursuing their dreams in the vibrant and tumultuous world of the music industry.

Ao Haru Ride

Adapted from the manga with the same name, this anime follows Futaba Yoshioka, a high school girl who reunites with her first love Kou Mabuchi, after several years. However, Kou is no longer the same person she once knew. Yoshioka’s emotional journey and the delicate portrayal of relationships make this a must-watch for shoujo enthusiasts.

Banana Fish

This gripping crime thriller anime revolves around Ash Lynx, a young gang leader in New York City. The story takes an unexpected turn when Ash discovers a mysterious drug known as Banana Fish. Fueled by his dark past, Ash and his allies unravel a sinister conspiracy while confronting his traumatic history. Overall, Banana Fish explores themes of power, corruption, and the enduring bonds of friendship in the face of adversity.

Fruits Basket

Adapted from the manga with the same name, the story revolves around Tohru Honda, a kindhearted and orphaned high school girl, and the mysterious Sohma Family. Unbeknownst to her, the Sohmas have been cursed to transform into animals of the Chinese zodiac when hugged by someone of the opposite sex. This emotionally charged series explores themes of family, acceptance, and love.

Natsume’s Book of Friends

Natsume’s Book of Friends follows Takashi Natsume, a high school student who can see spirits. Inherited from his grandmother, Natsume discovers a book containing the names of spirits bound by a contact. Determined to return these names and free the spirits, Natsume embarks on a journey, forming bonds with both spirits and humans alike.