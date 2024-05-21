‘Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction’ anime release date, confirmed

Fans of Inio Asano’s Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction have waited long for an animated version of the successful manga. Now, two years after the series concluded, folks will have not one but two on-screen adaptations to gush over.

Recommended Videos

First published in 2014, this manga started making waves thanks to the wacky premise that sits on the periphery of the story’s musings about human nature. Despite being set in an apocalyptic world being invaded by aliens, Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction is more of a slice-of-life series with sci-fi elements, focused on the main characters’ ordinary, daily experiences. This makes Inio Asano’s work the perfect break from the alien stories we’ve gotten used to, which is likely why it has been so well-received by critics and readers.

Considering its success, it’s unsurprising that Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction got a 2-part theatrical movie adaptation. The first part premiered on March 22 in Japan, and after a small delay, the second part received a May 24 release date. In addition to these films, though, Crunchyroll will be distributing an episodic adaptation, in an effort to bring this story to folks from all over the world. Could the streaming platform have opted for releasing the films as they are instead? Sure, but that wouldn’t be as fun for viewers.

When does the Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction anime come out?

The anime adaptation of Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction premieres on May 23 at 10pm CT on Crunchyroll. Season 1 will have 18 episodes, which will be released on the streaming platform every Thursday for fans’ viewing pleasure. If you think the anime will simply be a rehashing of the films, though, you need to think again.

According to Anime News Network, this adaptation will include new scenes that didn’t make it into the two films. Naturally, you won’t miss out on anything important if you skip the anime and watch only the movies, but if you decide to do both, at least you’ll be able to spot little differences. This will hopefully keep things interesting for those who watch the films first.

Unlike some other production companies, Production +h seems to know how to keep folks engaged, offering us changes to the animated content instead of going for tired and awkwardly stitched-together recaps. (Yes, this is about Demon Slayer, specifically.) Although, on second thought, perhaps it’s best to wait and see how well-executed Dededede Destruction‘s episodic releases are before forming a solid opinion on them.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more