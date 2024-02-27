Is the new ‘Demon Slayer’ movie a recap?

With a new season on the horizon, it’s time for another Demon Slayer theatrical movie experience. Yes, studio Ufotable has gotten us quite used to this type of treatment, and yet, each time feels as if it was the first for fans.

Recommended Videos

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training was released on Feb. 2 in Japan and on Feb. 23 internationally, to the delight of those who just couldn’t wait a second longer for more content. This marks the series’ third theatrical release, serving as a way to gather interest and create hype ahead of the upcoming season. Naturally, a big portion of Demon Slayer fans bought their tickets as soon as they went on sale, excited at the prospect of seeing what happens next in the story. However, others opted for laying back, waiting to know if the film is worth watching before committing.

While seeing something you enjoy on the big screen is always fun, some fans prefer to skip recaps. As much as they may love this anime and manga series, that type of movie just isn’t for everyone, especially when they have to pay to see something they have already seen and remember quite well. Is this the case with To the Hashira Training, though? Luckily, you don’t need to watch it to find out.

Is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training a recap movie?

The answer to this question is yes, but not only. While Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training does recap the events of the season 3 finale, it also provides theatergoers with the chance to watch new content. This is because, after the recap, we are treated to the first episode of season 4, which adapts part of the Hashira Training arc. As some would argue, the movie could’ve probably adapted the entire arc, considering that it’s a small one, but alas, this is what we get.

With this information in mind, it’s entirely up to you to decide whether or not this movie is worth watching. I mean, if you really can’t wait to get a taste of the upcoming season, then head right on to the theater. However, if you’re cool with waiting a few months for new anime episodes, then you can skip the silver screen experience, as you won’t be missing out on anything. With some luck, it might not even take long for the film to land on streaming platforms.