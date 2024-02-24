What is the ‘Demon Slayer’ movie’s Crunchyroll release date?

The anime world is abuzz thanks to the release of a new Demon Slayer movie ahead of the upcoming new season. Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training premiered in Japan early in February 2024 and hit select U.S. theaters on Feb. 22.

The film recaps the final, dramatic events of the Swordsmith Village Arc before revealing the beginning of the upcoming season; in more basic terms, the film is comprised of the final episode of the previous season and the first episode of the new season. Tickets are on sale now, but if you can’t make it to the theater, the movie will be available on Crunchyroll in the near future.

When is Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training going to debut on Crunchyroll?

As of writing, Crunchyroll has yet to announce a release date for Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training. The closest we’ve gotten to an official release date is a statement from Crunchyroll saying season 4 will air in Spring 2024 in Japan. If I were to speculate (and boy, do I love to speculate), I would guess the season will start airing in April and the movie will be made available either right before or right as the season begins to air.

Sadly, it looks like we have to wait a few more months for one of the most anticipated anime of this year to make its triumphant return to Crunchyroll. This is the perfect time to rewatch Demon Slayer so that you’re on top of what just happened in season 3. But if you’re looking for something new, or at least new to you, check out our list of the best anime on Crunchyroll.