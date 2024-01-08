The 10 most anticipated upcoming anime 2024

Anime fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new year’s releases. As we step into 2024, the industry continues to bring forth captivating stories, breathtaking animation, and unique characters that capture the hearts of fans. Here’s a look at the 10 most anticipated upcoming anime of 2024 that are sure to leave a lasting impression on both seasoned otaku and newcomers alike.

10. Bucchigiri?!

Set to be released on Jan. 13, 2024, Bucchigiri?! follows Araji Tomobishi, who reunites with his long-time friend Mataka Asamine. Their reunion takes a strange turn when they find themselves entangled in a fight with the town’s thugs. A monstrous genie looming in the background appears to Araji and demands he to make a wish, setting off a chain of events. The anime is expected to be a perfect mix of the Japanese high school delinquent genre, and Middle Eastern folklore.

9. Dandadan

Dandadan revolves around the comedic and chaotic adventures of Momo Ayase and her classmate Okarun. While Momo believes in ghosts, Okarun on the other hand believes in aliens. Following a paranormal experience that confirms the presence of both ghosts and aliens, the two make a bet to prove their respective beliefs. The anime is set to air in Oct. 2024.

8. Black Butler: Public School Arc

Black Butler is making a comeback after almost a decade! The latest season is set in Weston College, the most prestigious public school in Great Britain. The school is known to be closed off and does not bow to government interference.

When numerous students, including Derrick Arden, the relative of Queen Victoria, reject returning home and sever ties with their families, Ciel alongside his demonic butler, Sebastian has no choice but to investigate the mysteries surrounding these unusual occurrences. Black Butler will air in Apr. 2024.

7. Tower of God season 2

Another anime returning to our screens after a long time is Tower of God. The series ended in a shocking cliffhanger and the new season is expected to continue the story and answer many questions. The series follows Bam, a young boy who enters a mysterious tower to find his lost friend Rachel. Season 2 will air in July, 2024.

6. Haikyuu!! Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump

Since its last season was released in 2020, Haikyuu!! fans have been eagerly anticipating the climactic showdown between Karasuno and Nekoma. The highly-awaited face-off between the two schools at the Volleyball Nationals will be split into two parts with the first movie scheduled for a theatrical release in Japan on Feb. 16, 2024. The international release is also expected to be in 2024.

5. Blue Exorcist season 3

Blue Exorcist follows Rin Okumura, a teenager who discovers that he’s the son of Satan. The new season comes six years after the last season was released and is expected to cover the Illuminati Arc, which features an organization’s attempt to resurrect the devil and unleash demons on earth. Blue Exorcist season 3 is scheduled to air in Jan, 2024.

4. Kaiju No. 8

Kaiju No. 8 follows the story of Kafka Hibino, a seemingly ordinary worker in a defense force tasked with battling colossal monsters known as Kaiju. However, a sudden encounter with one of these creatures changes Kafka’s life forever. Amid the chaos, he inadvertently gains the ability to transform into a Kaiju himself, earning the name “Kaiju No. 8”. Now, Kafka must navigate the challenges of being both the hunter and the hunted. Kaiju No. 8 is set to air in April 2024.

3. My Hero Academia season 7

Following the massive success of the last season of My Hero Academia which was released in 2022, the popular series will return in May 2024. The new season is set to cover about three story arcs, and promises to deliver some of the series’ strongest fight sequences ever.

2. Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer’s fourth season will be airing in Apr. 2024 and is expected to animate the Hashira Training Arc. Armed with his keen sense of smell and a sword, Tanjiro faces formidable demons and uncovers a mysterious connection between Nezuko’s transformation, and an ancient demon threat, Muzan.

1. Solo Leveling

Finally, the most anticipated anime of the year is Solo Leveling. Set in a world where dungeons filled with monsters have opened, the series revolves around Sung Jin Woo, the weakest of the rank E hunters. After a near-death experience, Jin Woo discovers that he can level up rapidly. Determined to become stronger, he embarks on a solo journey to clear dungeons and evolve from the weakest to the most powerful hunter. Solo Leveling began airing on Jan. 7, 2024.