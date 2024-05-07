Which ‘One Piece’ character am I based on my Zodiac sign?

With the gazillion characters that exist in the One Piece universe, it’s no wonder that at some point, we’d all be interested in finding out who our perfect match is — even if it’s an antagonist. And here enter Zodiac signs — the world’s most infallible personality test. Well, more or less.

There are quite a few ways to find out more about yourself. On one hand, you have MBTI, but psychologists say it’s all nonsense. Then, we have blood types, which apparently are a thing in Eastern cultures. But here in the West, we’re far more… astrologically driven. So, if you’re hoping to find the character that best matches your zodiac — and thus, your personality — keep on reading.

Aries – Eustass Kid

Nothing screams Aries quite like the most impatient character you know — in this case, it’s 100 percent Eustass Kid. The captain of the Kid’s Pirates is incredibly multifaceted, and even with all his temperamental and arrogant personality traits, we can surely see all of his positive characteristics. He’s confident, courageous, and bold, always willing (and hoping) to be the one on the frontline of a fight. If you’re an Aries, congrats, you’re one step away from being Luffy’s “friend.”

Capricorn – Jinbe and Fisher Tiger

Capricorns are arguably some of the best people you’ll ever find — so it’s no surprise that Jinbe and Fisher Tiger perfectly represent Capricorns. This Earth sign is known for being hard-working and practical, and we all know how neither of them has ever given up in the face of adversity. At the same time, we’ve also seen some of Capricorn’s worst traits in Fisher Tiger, as his suspicious and condescending nature surfaces whenever he deals with humans — although we absolutely understand him.

Saggitarius – Luffy

If you’re a Sagittarius, congratulations — you’re more like Luffy than you might have noticed. Sagittarians are known for their sense of adventure, always seeking freedom and independence, just like our captain. At the same time, if you’re a Sag, you also relate to Luffy in his selfishness. Despite his inherent need to care for others, his dream comes first and foremost. He’s also overly confident, and while thus far it has worked in his favor, the same might not happen for Sagittarians in the real world without plot armor.

Scorpio – Trafalgar Law or Donquixote Doflamingo

Don’t kill me — but Law and Doflamingo are the best matches for a Scorpio. Nothing screams Scorpio quite like a secretive and highly independent character — cue in Law, with his mysterious aura and independent streak. He’s reserved yet driven, just like any true Scorpion. For Scorpio’s worst traits, though, we have Doflamingo with his passion for revenge. At the same time, both Law and Doffy are incredibly loyal — though in entirely different ways.

Leo – Franky

We can just about picture every Leo in our life picking up a guitar and dramatically making a rendition of a made-up emotional song — which is just about the most Franky thing ever. While Franky is not a Leo, he might as well be treated like one because he’s the poster character for any Leo out there: He’s creative, dramatic, slightly egotistic, and very confident in his abilities as a shipwright.

Gemini – Nami or Boa Hancock

Of course, we’re seeing double with Gemini — the two faces of this zodiac. Hancock is unpredictable, a master manipulator, and overall, she’s a beautiful snob, just like most Gemini. But Nami’s got her fair share of Gemini flair too. She’s wickedly clever, always itching for knowledge on the Grand Line maps, and she’s a legendary quick-wit. They’re both outgoing extroverts and generally, no one in One Piece better matches the Gemini vibes than these two queens.

Pisces – Usopp

We’re honestly surprised that Eiichiro Oda didn’t make Usopp a Pisces, after all, he’s practically the poster child for Pisces. Usopp’s emotions run wild, he’s as sensitive as they come, and he’s the one guy who wouldn’t even blink at Perona’s pessimistic ghosts — he practically radiates pessimism. But Pisces isn’t all doom and gloom — Usopp’s got a Piscean’s imagination too, especially when he’s getting creative in battle, or while fixing up the Going Merry in earlier arcs.

Aquarius – Brook and Koby

While you may not think of Brook and Koby’s personalities as being similar, at their core, they’re actually like any Aquarian. Brook’s a musician, and inherently tied to him is creativity and innovation. In Whole Cake, we got to see his altruism shine through as he consistently put his life on the line as Big Mom’s favorite doll. At the same time, a more analytic side of Aquarians is seen in Koby. He’s a progressive humanitarian, individualistic in his beliefs — aiming to become a Marine when no one believed in him — and despite his ranking in One Piece‘s hierarchical society, he’s still a member of SWORD, showing how humane he really is — like a true Aquarian.

Libra – Sanji

While Sanji might not have been born between October and November, he’s the pitch-perfect example of a romantic Libra. And, of course, no one in One Piece is as romantic (read: a simp) as Sanji. Even amidst his bordering-on exaggerated simping persona, the Straw Hats’ cook still embodies many of Libra’s best traits. He’s fair (unless it involves women, of course), idealistic, and extremely charming — at least from Pudding’s point of view.

Cancer – Chopper and Donquixote Rosinante

If you’re a Cancer, you might have more in common with Chopper and Risonante than you might think. These two are the epitome of clinginess and emotionality, always sticking close to their favorite friends — yes, I’m talking about Zoro and Law. Chopper is basically the primary carer of the Straw Hats, patching them up more times than we can count. So, if you’re a Cancer, embrace your nurturing, childlike side, because you’re in good company with Chopper and Corazón.

Virgo – Robin

If you’re a Virgo, you likely relate to many of Robin’s qualities: She’s kind to her friends, and highly intelligent — she’s quite literally a history buff and an archeology genius. She’s practical and reliable, and even Sanji trusts Robin for help. At the same time, we also know how reserved she can be — cue in Enies Lobby. Over time, though, she’s learned she can trust her friends and rely on them more and more, like an emotionally intelligent Virgo.

Taurus – Roronoa Zoro or Portgas D. Ace

While Zoro may be a Scorpio, his personality screams Taurus through and through. Leave it to the Straw Hats’ right-hand man to be as steadfast and reliable as a bull. His loyalty to Luffy is one of the most iconic friendships in One Piece, and of course, we can’t forget his love for sake and sleeping — just like an overindulgent Taurus. But of course, he’s not the only one. Ace is another perfect Taurus. Stubborn as they come, yet fiercely — and deadly — devoted to his crew and family, just like a true Taurus.

