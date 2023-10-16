All ‘One Piece’ Straw Hats’ ages, heights, birthdays, and zodiac signs

Sure, One Piece is packed with endless adventures, but sometimes the fans want to get a little deeper into the beloved Straw Hats themselves. While the anime doesn’t shy away from interesting backstories, some personal information is often forgotten. For example, when’s Luffy’s birthday? Is Nami simultaneously loyal and unpredictable because she’s a Cancer? These little quirks feel a little bit closer to anime’s favorite pirates, so their identities are definitely worth exploring.

Monkey D. Luffy

Monkey D. Luffy, also known as Straw Hat Luffy, was born on May 5 and is currently 19 years old. He is 5’9 and a Taurus. Luffy ate the Gum-Gum fruit, which gives him the ability to stretch his body like rubber. He is known to be the fearless and determined captain of the Straw Hat Pirates and has the ultimate goal of becoming the Pirate King.

Roronoa Zoro

Born on Nov. 11, Zoro is currently 21 years old and 5’11. Before joining the Straw Hats, he was a pirate hunter. The Scorpio is known to have a stern demeanor and a strong sense of loyalty to Luffy. Zoro is the crew’s swordsman, wielding three swords. Dedicated to his training, his dream is to become the world’s greatest swordsman.

Nami

Nami, also known as the Cat Burglar, was born on July 3 and is currently 20 years old. She is 5’7 and a Cancer. Nami is the crew’s navigator, using her exceptional cartography and navigation skills to guide the crew through the grand line. Before joining the Straw Hats, Nami spent her early days as a thief. Her dream is to create the most accurate world map.

Usopp

Born on April 1, Usopp is currently 19 years old and 5’9. He is a master sniper and the storyteller of the crew, often exaggerating his tales. Despite his penchant for tall tales, his resourcefulness and bravery shine through when the crew is in danger. The Aries pirate dreams of becoming a great warrior of the sea just like his father Yasopp.

Sanji

Sanji, formerly Vinsmoke Sanji, was born on March 2 and is currently 21 years old. He’s a Pisces and is 5’11. Sanji is the crew’s cook and a master of the Black Leg Style martial art, utilizing his legs to execute powerful attacks. He is known to be very chivalrous towards women. Sanji’s dream is to discover the All Blue, a legendary sea where all fish from every ocean come together.

Tony Tony Chopper

Chopper was born on Dec. 24 and is currently 17 years old. He is 2’11 and a Capricorn. Chopper is a reindeer who ate the Human-Human Fruit which gives him the power to transform into various forms. He serves as the crew’s doctor and his dream is to cure any illness.

Nico Robin

Nico Robin, also known as Miss All Sunday, was born on Feb. 6 and is currently 30 years old. She’s an Aquarius, and is 6’2. Robin is the crew’s archeologist and historian. She ate the Flower-Flower Fruit which grants her the ability to sprout her body parts or entire body on any surface. Her dream is to uncover the Rio Poneglyph which tells the true history of the world.

Franky

Franky was born on March 9 and is currently 34 years old. He is 7’10 and a Pisces. Frank is the Straw Hats’ shipwright and the creator of the crew’s ship The Thousand Sunny. Also known as Iron Man Franky, he is a cyborg who dreams of creating a ship and circumnavigating the world in it.

Soul King Brook

Brook was born on April 3 and is currently 90 years old. He is 9’1 and an Aries. Brook is a living skeleton who ate the Revive-Revive Fruit which gives him the ability to return to life after death once and manipulate souls. He is the musician of the crew and his dream is to reunite with an old friend at Reverse Mountain.

Jinbe

Born on April 2, Jinbe is currently 46 years old and 9’11. The Aries is a whale shark fishman and master of Fishman Karate. Jinbe previously served as a Warlord of the sea and is now the helmsman of the Straw Hat crew. Jinbe’s dream is to stop the discrimination against Fishmen.