Haruka Sakura looking angry in season 1 of Wind Breaker.
Image via CloverWorks
Category:
Anime

‘Wind Breaker’ episode 6 release date and time, confirmed

Are you ready for the next battle?
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela Coimbra
|
Published: May 9, 2024 06:44 am

Wind Breaker hasn’t been around for long, but it’s already turning heads in the anime community. Well, it probably helps that its manga has been around since 2021, but there’s no denying the influx of new fans brought in by the screen adaptation.

Recommended Videos

Following Haruka Sakura, the newbie at Furin High School, Wind Breaker‘s first season is shaping up to become one of the hits of this spring anime season. It has an interesting main cast of characters, a lot of fighting scenes, and overall, it’s simply a great deal of fun to watch, like most other school-themed anime. Naturally, this means that no viewer wants to miss a single episode, especially after the showdowns we got in the last one.

In episode 5, Sugishita faced off against (and overwhelmingly defeated) Arima, before Kanuma and Suo took to the stage. It was a great, action-packed episode that concluded with Kanuma losing his place in Shishitoren and left us wanting more. Thankfully, episode 6 is almost here.

When does Wind Breaker episode 6 come out?

An image showing Haruka of Wind Breaker anime looking at the screen
Image via CloverWorks

Wind Breaker episode 6 will air in Japan on Friday, May 10, at 12:26am JST. Thus, if you’re in the country, you will be able to watch the episode as it broadcasts on JNN, otherwise, you’ll have to wait for it to be made available on streaming. Due to time zone differences, for international fans, episode 6 of Wind Breaker comes out on Thursday, May 9, at 10:26am CDT, and should arrive on Crunchyroll shortly after.

This streaming platform has been releasing Wind Breaker episodes weekly and will continue to do so until season 1 comes to an end. (Hopefully, it will keep at it if season 2 gets green-lit.) Once you’re caught up with Wind Breaker, though, make sure to try out other incredible Crunchyroll titles — you might just discover a new favorite series.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Where to read the ‘Wind Breaker’ manga, confirmed
An image of Haruka Sakura making angry face in Wind Breaker anime
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
Where to read the ‘Wind Breaker’ manga, confirmed
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 9, 2024
Read Article ‘Super Cube’ anime release window, cast, and more
An image of Wang Xiaoxiu on the poster of the Chinese donghua anime ‘Super Cube (Chao Neng Lifang)’
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
‘Super Cube’ anime release window, cast, and more
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 9, 2024
Read Article ‘Tougen Anki’ anime release window, cast, and more
Ichinose in the Tougen Anki anime looking scared as sweat drips down his face
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
‘Tougen Anki’ anime release window, cast, and more
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos May 8, 2024
Read Article Which ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ character am I based on my Zodiac Sign?
Jujutsu Kaisen characters montage
Category: Anime
Anime
Which ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ character am I based on my Zodiac Sign?
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari May 8, 2024
Read Article Which ‘One Piece’ character am I based on my Zodiac sign?
Poster for the Egghead arc in One Piece
Category: Anime
Anime
Quiz
Quiz
Which ‘One Piece’ character am I based on my Zodiac sign?
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos May 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Where to read the ‘Wind Breaker’ manga, confirmed
An image of Haruka Sakura making angry face in Wind Breaker anime
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
Where to read the ‘Wind Breaker’ manga, confirmed
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 9, 2024
Read Article ‘Super Cube’ anime release window, cast, and more
An image of Wang Xiaoxiu on the poster of the Chinese donghua anime ‘Super Cube (Chao Neng Lifang)’
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
‘Super Cube’ anime release window, cast, and more
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 9, 2024
Read Article ‘Tougen Anki’ anime release window, cast, and more
Ichinose in the Tougen Anki anime looking scared as sweat drips down his face
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
‘Tougen Anki’ anime release window, cast, and more
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos May 8, 2024
Read Article Which ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ character am I based on my Zodiac Sign?
Jujutsu Kaisen characters montage
Category: Anime
Anime
Which ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ character am I based on my Zodiac Sign?
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari May 8, 2024
Read Article Which ‘One Piece’ character am I based on my Zodiac sign?
Poster for the Egghead arc in One Piece
Category: Anime
Anime
Quiz
Quiz
Which ‘One Piece’ character am I based on my Zodiac sign?
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos May 7, 2024
Author
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered. Writing professionally since 2022, she loves sharing her knowledge and opinions about all things anime, manga, TV shows, and movies. When she’s not working, though, you can easily find Rafaela with a fantasy book in hand, or consuming some other form of entertainment — you know, lest a thought occur.