‘Wind Breaker’ episode 6 release date and time, confirmed

Wind Breaker hasn’t been around for long, but it’s already turning heads in the anime community. Well, it probably helps that its manga has been around since 2021, but there’s no denying the influx of new fans brought in by the screen adaptation.

Following Haruka Sakura, the newbie at Furin High School, Wind Breaker‘s first season is shaping up to become one of the hits of this spring anime season. It has an interesting main cast of characters, a lot of fighting scenes, and overall, it’s simply a great deal of fun to watch, like most other school-themed anime. Naturally, this means that no viewer wants to miss a single episode, especially after the showdowns we got in the last one.

In episode 5, Sugishita faced off against (and overwhelmingly defeated) Arima, before Kanuma and Suo took to the stage. It was a great, action-packed episode that concluded with Kanuma losing his place in Shishitoren and left us wanting more. Thankfully, episode 6 is almost here.

When does Wind Breaker episode 6 come out?

Image via CloverWorks

Wind Breaker episode 6 will air in Japan on Friday, May 10, at 12:26am JST. Thus, if you’re in the country, you will be able to watch the episode as it broadcasts on JNN, otherwise, you’ll have to wait for it to be made available on streaming. Due to time zone differences, for international fans, episode 6 of Wind Breaker comes out on Thursday, May 9, at 10:26am CDT, and should arrive on Crunchyroll shortly after.

This streaming platform has been releasing Wind Breaker episodes weekly and will continue to do so until season 1 comes to an end. (Hopefully, it will keep at it if season 2 gets green-lit.) Once you’re caught up with Wind Breaker, though, make sure to try out other incredible Crunchyroll titles — you might just discover a new favorite series.

