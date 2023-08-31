The 10 best female ‘One Piece’ characters, ranked

Since its beginning, Eiichiro Oda’s masterpiece One Piece has managed to capture the hearts of millions worldwide. Oda created a story with intricate worldbuilding, unforgettable characters, and many epic adventures — a recipe for success. The anime has many strong attributes and it’s no wonder despite the length of both the manga and anime, it has kept the rapt attention of its audience. One of the show’s strong attributes is its portrayal of characters, including those that are female.

These dynamic and empowering female characters contribute greatly to the depth and complexity of the story. As One Piece continues to evolve, more new characters are introduced and we are opportune to delve deeper into the lives of those already established.

10. Rebecca

Former crown princess of Dressrosa Island and only daughter of Kyros, the mighty warrior, Rebecca is a teenager who forfeited her title to live with her father. The 16-year-old serves as a lady-in-waiting to her aunt Viola. Much like her father, Rebecca becomes a great warrior later in life. While under the rule of Donquixote Doflamingo, Rebecca is forced to don armor and fight as a gladiator. She eventually became known as the Undefeated Woman in the Colosseum which portrayed her incredible fighting prowess. Despite falling many times, the teenager always stood up and never forgot her aim to end Doflamingo’s tyrannical rule. With a heart as caring as Scarlett’s and as fierce as Kyros’, Rebecca has become loved by the audience.

9. Shirahoshi

Popularly known as the Mermaid Princess, Shirahoshi is the princess of the Ryugu Kingdom and the youngest child of King Neptune and Queen Otohime. To the knowledge of very few, she is also the current incarnation of the Ancient Weapon Poseidon, which has great destructive power. With the constant threat of Vander Decken IV to have her as his wife, the princess has grown up locked in an impregnable tower. Despite her massive form, Shirahoshi is naïve and has the heart of a child. She has dreams of exploring the world just like her mother wanted to. Known to be a crybaby, the young princess made a promise to Luffy to become a stronger and better person which portrays her willingness to grow.

8. Koala

Koala’s story is an unforgettable and heartbreaking one. As a young child, Koala was kidnapped and sold into slavery to the Celestial Dragons. She and many other slaves were saved by a Fish-Man called Fisher Tiger. She was then assisted by the Sun Pirates to return to her home. Despite the deep trauma of her time being a slave under Mary Geoise, Koala made the choice to join the Revolutionary Army at the age of 14 and soon rose up the ranks in the organization. Koala is a great example of overcoming one’s trauma and hardships as she took advantage of those and used them to fight against oppression and injustice.

7. Vinsmoke Reiju

Elder sister of Sanji and the only daughter of the Vinsmoke family, Reiju is the princess of the Germa Kingdom. She is also a commander in the kingdom’s military army, Germa 66. Due to her possession of poison-based powers, she is popularly called Poison Pink. Unlike her cruel brothers, Reiju is kind and empathetic. Her affection for Sanji is often masked with a callous demeanor which comes as a result of their father’s obvious disdain for compassion. During the entire Whole Cake Island arc, Reiju was an ally of the Straw Hat Pirates and soon became a fan favorite. Her internal struggle to reconcile her family’s dark past with her own morality makes her a fascinating character.

6. Nefertari Vivi

From princess to spy, Vivi is the daughter of Nefertari Cobra and Titi. Despite being the princess of the Arabasta Kingdom, Vivi worked as a bounty hunter under the Baroque Works Organization with the codename Miss Wednesday. Vivi aimed to end Crocodile’s rule and rescue her country. When the organization finds out she is a spy plotting against them, Vivi joins the Straw Hat Pirates and fights alongside them to defeat Crocodile. Although she had the option of being a permanent member of the crew, Vivi decided to stay and help her country return to normalcy. Known for her bravery and kindness, Vivi will always be regarded as an unofficial member of the crew.

5. Tashigi

First introduced during the Logue Town arc, Tashigi is a Captain Marine officer serving under Vice Admiral Smoker. She started up as Master Chief Petty Officer but soon rose up the ranks. Despite being a Marine Officer, Tashigi secured her place in the hearts of fans because she constantly teams up with the Straw Hats. She is shown to be uncorrupted unlike the other Marine Officers and follows a righteous path. She looks very similar to Zoro’s late friend Kuina, which shocked Zoro when he first encountered her. Tashi has an extensive knowledge of swords, being one of the great swordsmen in the show, and an immense respect for Zoro. Tashigi’s unwavering commitment to justice often puts her at odds with her own emotions and the world around her. She is an intriguing character who challenges traditional ideals of strength.

4. Big Mom

Charlotte Linlin, widely known as Big Mom, is the leader of the infamous and powerful pirate crew known as Big Mom Pirates. She was one of the Four Emperors and the only female to become an emperor of the sea. Ruling the seas with fear, Big Mom is an advocate for justice and humanity as she always considered her family to be her top priority. She not only had the ability to manipulate human souls because of her Devil Fruit power but could also use all three types of haki, making her one of the most powerful characters in the show. Big Mom’s terrifying strength and control over the “Whole Cake Island” are balanced by her complex personality and tragic backstory. Her presence as both a villain and a mother figure highlights the intricate weaving of character arcs in One Piece.

3. Boa Hancock

Boa Hancock is a former warlord and the only female to become a Warlord of the seas. She is the Snake Princess of Amazon Lily and the leader of the Kuja Pirates. Loved and adored by fans, she is regarded as the most beautiful woman in the show. Hancock possesses the power to use emotions such as love, lust, or adoration to turn her opponents to stone. This amazing power coupled with the ability to use all three types of haki makes her a formidable fighter. The beauty is secretly in love with Luffy and has situated herself as an ally of the Straw Hat Pirates. Hancock’s duality as both a fearsome warrior and a woman deeply in love is captivating.

2. Nico Robin

Widely known by her titles Devil Child and Light of the Revolution, Nico Robin is the archeologist of the Straw Hat Pirate crew. She is the sole survivor of West Blue Island Ohara, which was destroyed. She has the ability to read and decipher Poneglyphs, a forbidden skill that is considered threatening to the World Government. First introduced in the Arabasta arc as an adversary working for Crocodile, Robin soon became a new addition to the crew. Despite going through a terrible childhood, Robin has come to receive the love she missed from her friends. Robin’s enigmatic past and her connection to the world’s lost history make her a vital character in the series.

1. Nami

Topping our list, of course, is the beloved Nami. Previously a thief called Cat Burglar, Nami is now the navigator of the Straw Hat Pirates. She is one of the most beautiful female characters in the show and has garnered a massive fanbase. Initially considered one of the weaklings in the crew, she has continued to improve herself and her strengths. Beyond her cartography skills, Nami’s dreams and determination drive her to reach for the skies. She also acts as a glue to the bond of friendship among the crew. Her journey from thief to navigator is one of growth and resilience.