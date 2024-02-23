Where can I watch the new ‘Demon Slayer’ movie?

February is blooming and the Demon Slayer‘s spark is sparkling with a new film. Japanese theaters have already witnessed the buzzing debut of the second compilation film of Demon Slayer, but the West had yet to catch up — until today. This new film, titled To the Hashira Training, has been progressively debuting in theaters all over the world, but only today did it finally land on U.S. ground.

Recommended Videos

As a compilation film, Demon Slayer: The Hashira Training will allow you to rewatch the climax of the Swordsmith Village arc and get a head start on the prologue to the upcoming season. Sadly, having this head start will not grant you the opportunity to attend the Demon Slayer tour, but hey, at least the film will be more than enough to fill in that Tanjiro-shaped hole in your heart.

Where to watch Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training?

Image via Studio Ufotable

From today onwards, you can watch the new Demon Slayer movie in cinemas all over the United States. To see if the film is screening in your area, you can head to the official Demon Slayer website, where you can also purchase tickets. There are plenty of options in most major cities; however, the film did not reach many smaller counties, so be sure to check before planning which snacks to get.

If you want to watch the movie from the comfort of your own home, I’m afraid you’ll have to wait a tad bit longer. The movie does not yet have a release date on Crunchyroll, and it might take a few weeks or even a few months before it reaches the platform. For the time being, the only way to watch is by heading to theaters, and trust us — you do not want to get spoiled for the new season.