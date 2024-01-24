If you're lucky, you just might be able to get into this truly special event.

It’s been a long wait for us Demon Slayer fans but season 4 is finally on its way. Just as season 2 began with Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, the new season comes with a new film — and this one just might be coming to a movie theater near you.

The movie will adapt the Hashira Training Arc and will show both the last episode of the previous season as well as the first hour of the new season. Like the other Demon Slayer films, Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training will be available to stream on Crunchyroll after its premiere. If you don’t want to wait for it to hit streaming, you can either watch the film in a participating theater or, if you’re lucky, you can meet the cast and crew during the Demon Slayer World Tour 2024.

In addition to international film screenings in over 140 countries and regions, the Demon Slayer World Tour 2024 will be comprised of stage events in 10 different cities. The tour will take place in North America, Asia, and Europe and feature special guests at each stop. Tickets have yet to go on sale as of writing, but they be available on the official Demon Slayer World Tour 2024 website soon.

Here’s what we know about the Demon Slayer World Tour 2024 dates, locations, and special guests so far. Note: Character names are noted the first time a cast member’s name occurs.

Feb. 2, 2024, Tokyo. Special Guests : Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado), Akari Kito (Nezuko Kamado), Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu Agatsuma), Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Inosuke Hashibira), Nobuhiko Okamoto (Genya Shinazugawa), Yuma Takahashi (MC)

: Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado), Akari Kito (Nezuko Kamado), Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu Agatsuma), Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Inosuke Hashibira), Nobuhiko Okamoto (Genya Shinazugawa), Yuma Takahashi (MC) Feb. 3, 2024, Tokyo. Special Guests : Takahiro Sakurai (Giyu Tomioka), Katsuyuki Konishi (Tengen Uzui), Kengo Kawanishi (Muichiro Tokito), Saori Hayami (Shinobu Kocho), Kana Hanazawa (Mitsuri Kanroji), Kenichi Suzumura (Obanai Iguro), Tomokazu Seki (Sanemi Shinazugawa), Tomokazu Sugita (Gyomei Himejima), Yuma Takahashi

: Takahiro Sakurai (Giyu Tomioka), Katsuyuki Konishi (Tengen Uzui), Kengo Kawanishi (Muichiro Tokito), Saori Hayami (Shinobu Kocho), Kana Hanazawa (Mitsuri Kanroji), Kenichi Suzumura (Obanai Iguro), Tomokazu Seki (Sanemi Shinazugawa), Tomokazu Sugita (Gyomei Himejima), Yuma Takahashi Feb. 10, 2024, New York. Special Guests : Natsuki Hanae, Hiro Shimono, Yuma Takahashi

: Natsuki Hanae, Hiro Shimono, Yuma Takahashi Feb. 11, 2024, Seoul. Special Guests : Kengo Kawanishi, Kana Hanazawa

: Kengo Kawanishi, Kana Hanazawa Feb. 17, 2024, Mexico City. Special Guests : Takahiro Sakurai, Kengo Kawanishi, Yuma Takahashi

: Takahiro Sakurai, Kengo Kawanishi, Yuma Takahashi Feb. 17, 2024, Singapore. Special Guests : Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kito

: Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kito Feb. 18, 2024, Jakarta. Special Guests : Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kito

: Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kito Feb. 24, 2024, Paris. Special Guests : Natsuki Hanae, Yuma Takahashi

: Natsuki Hanae, Yuma Takahashi Feb. 24, 2024, Taipei. Special Guests : Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Saori Hayami

: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Saori Hayami Feb. 25, 2024, London. Special Guests : Natsuki Hanae, Yuma Takahashi

: Natsuki Hanae, Yuma Takahashi Feb. 25, 2024, Hong Kong. Special Guests: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Saori Hayami

