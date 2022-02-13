Demon Slayer has amassed a massive audience with fans across the globe tuning in to the anime franchise. The series recently began airing its second season, but there is plenty of content out there for new and old fans to dive into, including the 2020 film Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.

This movie launched in 2020 and had massive success becoming the highest-grossing anime film of all time with more than $503 million earned globally. The financial success wasn’t its only triumph, as audiences and critics alike loved this new adventure with characters from the original series.

One question have have about the film is whether or not its events are canonical to the original series, and you’ll likely be happy with the answer.

Is the ‘Demon Slayer’ movie canon?

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is 100 percent canonical to the series, as it is directly adapted from the manga like the show.

The film tells the story of the manga’s Mugen Train arc that takes place directly after the events of the first season of the anime series. If you’re looking to fit the film into your watch-through of Demon Slayer then that’s the place to check it out as the second season will run off the premise that you’ve seen the film.

With Demon Slayer season two currently airing it’s likely that more movies are in the work and while it isn’t currently confirmed, these will probably follow a similar format of telling a story from the manga. So, they will also be canon, assuming that’s the case.