How long is the new ‘Demon Slayer’ movie?

The second compilation film in the popular anime series Demon Slayer has hit the Japanese screens to kick start the month of love with action. Offering the final glimpses of the Swordsmith Village arc and a stunning preface to the subsequent story, To the Hashira Training is now set to awe the global audience.

Unarguably the most revered dark fantasy anime of the current decade, Demon Slayer is nearing the release of its second last arc before the grand finale of Tanjiro Kamado’s story in season 5. The anime adaptation by Ufotable officially dropped the curtains on its third season on June 18, 2023. Adapting chapters 98–127 of the original manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, Demon Slayer season 3 completed adapting most of the series’ 5th arc—Swordsmith Village.

Fans with a dolphin’s memory must remember how season 3 debuted with a record-breaking compilation film titled To the Swordsmith Village, followed by an action-packed 11-episode season. Following the same trend as the third season, Demon Slayer season 4 is now set to debut with a special silver screen compilation wrapping up the last bits of the previous arc and giving a grand beginning to the next one —the Hashira Training arc.

Demon Slayer 2024 movie To the Hashira Training runtime

Officially titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training, the new Demon Slayer movie will hit theaters worldwide on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. It will include footage from the last two episodes of season 3/Swordsmith Village Arc and an advanced screening of the first episode of season 4/Hashira Training Arc.

The film has already been released in Japan on Feb. 2, 2024, by Toho and Aniplex. So, spoilers are out for the curious ones (we recommend waiting for the silver screen experience though)! As for the runtime, To the Hashira Training is a compilation film spanning 1 hour 44 minutes. The film is directed by Haruo Sotozaki and marks the third overall film adaptation of the manga series. It is a direct sequel to the third season of the anime series and the first point of introduction to the upcoming season 4.

The plot is simple to guess for fans since the film will directly follow the events of Swordsmith Village. While Tanjiro is undergoing intense training under Gyomei Himejima, the Stone Hashira, to become a Hashira, Muzan will persist in his pursuit of Nezuko and Ubuyashiki. The movie is a must-see for the Winter 2024 season and canonical before the Demon Slayer season 4 premieres in the Spring of 2024.