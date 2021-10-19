Here’s The Best Demon Slayer Watch Order

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular anime series of today. The show first aired in 2019 and has since gone on the dominate the anime zeitgeist with only a single season and a movie currently available to stream. Things will be heating up further when season two of the show finally airs later this year.

For those who may not be familiar, Demon Slayer follows Tanjiro Mamado as he endeavors to become a Demon Slayer and cure his younger sister of the demon state she has been cursed with.

With little content currently available in the world of Demon Slayer, you’ve probably already worked out the best binging order. If you’re looking for confirmation, here’s the correct order in which to watch Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer watch guide

Right now, the watch order isn’t that intense, but as more Demon Slayer content is made available, this article will be updated to reflect its chronological order in the story.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba (2019)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train (2020)

Demon Slayer: Kimestu No Yaiba Season 2 (2021)

If you’re eagerly awaiting more Demon Slayer content, then you may want to check out the manga series that inspired the anime. There are 23 volumes of Demon Slayer’s manga as well as multiple video games available to play on both mobile and console gaming devices.

Given the anime’s huge success, over the coming years it’s likely that there will be plenty more Demon Slayer to come.