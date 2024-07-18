‘I Parry Everything’ episode 4 release date confirmed

The uncommon ability on the battlefield to deflect anything that comes his way, instead of attack, sounds unrealistic, but Noor seems to be making it work efficiently so far. Niche fans of the adventure anime series I Parry Everything have been raving over the first three episodes released, which have laid a strong foundation for the series.

Recommended Videos

Viewers have witnessed the main character’s growth and development as they navigate the complexities of his special abilities. And as anticipation builds for episode 4, will new characters be introduced to challenge our hero? Or what fresh dangers await our protagonist in the next part of this new anime?

When will episode 4 of I Parry Everything be released?

Episode 4 of I Parry Everything will arrive on Thursday, July 25th, 2024. The first episode was released on July 4, so it’s still maintaining a weekday weekly release schedule. According to the official X account for the anime, I Parry Everything will have 12 episodes in its debut season, and will run for the entirety of the 2024 summer anime rollout.

The series is available to watch on Tokyo Mx, BS11, and other networks in Japan. For international viewers, it will be available for streaming on HDIVE and Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

Plot overview, and what to expect?

I Parry Everything is based on Nabeshiki’s and Kawaguchi’s popular light novel series. The full title of the series is I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I’m the Strongest? I’m Not Even an Adventurer Yet! It’s indeed a bit lengthy and self-explanatory, but some might say but this title does not even tell half of its story.

The premise of the series follows a young boy from the countryside called Noor. Orphaned at a young age, Noor decides to move to a nearby town in the hopes of becoming an adventurer. Unfortunately, Noor has a major obstacle on his path to becoming an adventurer.

Unlike most adventurers, Noor lacks the basic skills needed for the job. He isn’t skilled with a sword, doesn’t possess any magical abilities, and struggles with most aspects of adventuring. However, there’s one surprising exception— parrying. Noor has an extraordinary talent for deflecting attacks. He can block and redirect blows with incredible skill, unlike anyone else. With this ability, he aims to be stronger and more resilient by perfecting it to an extraordinary degree.

The anime follows his adventures as he becomes a bodyguard for a princess, unaware that his parry skill has become extremely effective as a result of a decade of intense training. With the first mission completed, Noor and his squad will undoubtedly face new problems in episode 4. We might watch them become closer as a team, learn more about Noor’s parrying ability, and possibly face a stronger adversary.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy