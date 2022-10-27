Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season one.

For the most part, age, height, and birth dates are just numbers. And when it comes to the people we like, what’s the difference of a few numbers? However, while these numbers don’t define who we are as human beings, it’s nevertheless interesting to find out what they are when you’re interested in someone, such as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s kind-hearted, sword-slashing protagonist, Tanjiro Kamado.

This demon-slaying badass has a variety of impressive abilities up his green-and-black checkered sleeve, like a tactical mind, a heightened sense of smell, an enviable grasp of swordsmanship, an adept head-butting technique, and a solid mastery of Total Concentration Breathing, Water Breathing, and Dance of the Fire God. He’s also kind, brave, and driven, the sort of person you’d like to know in real life.

To put it simply, Tanjiro is a highly interesting protagonist to watch in action throughout the span of Demon Slayer. Here are the answers to some of the questions you may have about Tanjiro.

What’s Tanjiro’s age?

Image via Crunchyroll

Since the events in Demon Slayer take place within the timeframe of a few years, Tanjiro doesn’t remain the same age from start to finish. In the first two episodes, although he’s assumed the role of family breadwinner after his father’s death, the responsible redhead is only 13 years old. However, throughout Demon Slayer‘s first and second season, the boy is 15 years old, which is still a very young age for the heavy duties he’s taken on.

What’s Tanjiro’s birthday?

Image via Crunchyroll

Demon Slayer‘s hero was born on July 14 during the Taisho period in Japan, a relatively short era that spanned from 1912-1926. Considering Tanjiro’s naturally sunny disposition, it’s quite fitting that he was born in the summer, don’t you think?

What’s Tanjiro’s height?

Image via Crunchyroll

Despite being a formidable demon slayer, Tanjiro is a little on the shorter side, although about average compared to other Demon Slayer characters. He’s roughly 5’5″ in seasons one and two of the anime. Considering the fact that he’s really just a teenager in the story, he probably still has some height to add to his current frame.

However, with the level of his courage and determination easily eclipsing his size, Tanjiro’s height doesn’t hold him back from reaching his goals in combat, and may even assist him in the areas of speed and agility throughout his battles in Demon Slayer.