Image Credit: Disney
A close up of Kafka's kaiju in the character preview for season 1 of Kaiju No. 8.
Image via Production I.G
Manga
Anime

‘Kaiju No 8’ chapter 111 release date confirmed

The showdown is here. Will Kafka emerge victorious?
Demi Phillips
Published: Jul 17, 2024 05:42 pm

With every new chapter released, Kaiju No. 8 has continued to raise the stakes. With chapter 109, the manga took us on a trip down flashback lane, and chapter 110 delivered a showdown. With a two-week interval between chapters, that means there’s only a couple of hours before chapter 111 gets to us. Kafka has transformed into a kaiju to challenge Kaiju No. 9, but who’s gonna come out on top?

When will chapter 111 of Kaiju No. 8 be released?

Image via Viz Media

With both hands on deck, standing firmly on each other’s side, Kafka and Mina will both try new tricks to take down the formidable antagonist Kaiju No. 9 in chapter 111. The episode has been slated to be released Thursday, July 18, 2024. Here is the release date and time across regions globally:

  • Thursday, July 18, 2024, 11 a.m. EDT
  • Thursday, July 18, 2024, 4 p.m. BST
  • Thursday, July 18, 2024, 5 p.m. CEST
  • Thursday, July 18, 2024, 8:30 p.m. IST
  • Friday, July 19, 2024, 12 a.m. JST
  • Friday, July 19, 2024, 12:30 a.m. ACST

The upcoming chapter of Kaiju No. 8 will be available on Shueisha’s Manga Plus website, and Shonen Jump Plus’ application. Alternatively, readers can access the chapter on Viz Media’s official website. Now that a  mysterious attack has injured  Kafka, prompting him to use a secret move, we’ve been left with a cliffhanger. Could this be Kafka’s only chance of defeating kaiju No. 9? Hopefully chapter 111 answers that question. 

