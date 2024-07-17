‘Kaiju No 8’ chapter 111 release date confirmed

With every new chapter released, Kaiju No. 8 has continued to raise the stakes. With chapter 109, the manga took us on a trip down flashback lane, and chapter 110 delivered a showdown. With a two-week interval between chapters, that means there’s only a couple of hours before chapter 111 gets to us. Kafka has transformed into a kaiju to challenge Kaiju No. 9, but who’s gonna come out on top?
When will chapter 111 of Kaiju No. 8 be released?
With both hands on deck, standing firmly on each other’s side, Kafka and Mina will both try new tricks to take down the formidable antagonist Kaiju No. 9 in chapter 111. The episode has been slated to be released Thursday, July 18, 2024. Here is the release date and time across regions globally:
- Thursday, July 18, 2024, 11 a.m. EDT
- Thursday, July 18, 2024, 4 p.m. BST
- Thursday, July 18, 2024, 5 p.m. CEST
- Thursday, July 18, 2024, 8:30 p.m. IST
- Friday, July 19, 2024, 12 a.m. JST
- Friday, July 19, 2024, 12:30 a.m. ACST
The upcoming chapter of Kaiju No. 8 will be available on Shueisha’s Manga Plus website, and Shonen Jump Plus’ application. Alternatively, readers can access the chapter on Viz Media’s official website. Now that a mysterious attack has injured Kafka, prompting him to use a secret move, we’ve been left with a cliffhanger. Could this be Kafka’s only chance of defeating kaiju No. 9? Hopefully chapter 111 answers that question.
Published: Jul 17, 2024 05:42 pm