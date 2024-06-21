How to read the ‘Kaiju No 8’ manga after episode 10 explained

Kaiju No. 8 is hitting its climactic peak, especially after the jaw-dropping events of episode 10. For fans following the series, the tension couldn’t be thicker if it were a kaiju’s hide.

Kaiju No. 8 follows Kafka Hibino, an unassuming guy who’s always dreamt of fighting kaiju (giant monsters) as part of Japan’s Defense Force. However, Kafka’s life takes a bizarre turn when he becomes a kaiju himself. Dubbing himself Kaiju No. 8, Kafka hides this colossal secret while trying to fulfill his dream of protecting Japan from other monstrous threats.

Up until now, Kafka has managed to keep his monstrous identity under wraps. That all changed in Episode 10, where he exposes his identity to save his squad from a devastating kaiju attack. The episode closes with Kafka’s childhood friend and third division captain, Mina, taking him into custody. Now, fans are left wondering what will become of Kafka. How will the higher-ups in the Defense Force react to this revelation? Waiting for the next episode feels like torture.

Where to pick up the manga after Kaiju No. 8 episode 10?

You can dive right into the manga starting from chapter 32. Kaiju No. 8 is available on platforms like Manga PLUS and Viz, where readers can jump right into the action and beyond. The manga not only expands on the events following Episode 10 but also explores new kaiju threats and introduces new characters. With over 100 chapters and counting, spread across more than 12 volumes, there’s plenty of content to satisfy your monster-sized cravings for action.

Chapter 32 marks the beginning of the Captured Arc, which is the fourth story arc in the series. This segment of the story is indeed pivotal, as it will explore what it means to be a hero—monster or not. Here, Kafka is held at the Ariake Maritime Base, and the top brass of the Defense Force, including the formidable Director General Isao Shinomiya, are in a flurry over what to do with him. You can expect political maneuvers, heart-pounding interrogations, and Kafka’s inner turmoil as he faces friends and foes in a completely new light.

The Captured Arc will end by chapter 39. Starting from Chapter 40, the manga moves into the “Kaiju Weapon Arc.” However, for those who prefer watching the anime, it might be best to wait two more weeks for the season finale. But if patience isn’t your strong suit, diving into the manga is the perfect solution. Plus, with the manga in its final arc, the complete story will be available soon.

