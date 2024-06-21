‘Kaiju No. 8’ episode 11 release date and time, confirmed

With episode 10 of Kaiju No. 8 delivering some of the season’s most exhilarating action sequences and high stakes, the series has reached a feverish pitch.

Recommended Videos

Kaiju No. 8 takes place in a world where giant monsters, known as kaiju, terrorize cities and threaten the very existence of humankind. The story follows Kafka Hibino, a young man who dreams of joining the Defense Force to fight against these colossal beasts. However, a twist of fate grants Kafka the ability to transform into a kaiju himself. As he navigates this newfound power, Kafka must confront not only the kaiju threat but also the complexities of his dual identity.

Episode 10 was particularly pivotal. Kafka’s forced transformation into his kaiju form in front of his teammates, including his captain and childhood friend Mina Ashiro, shifted the entire dynamic of the series. Will Kafka’s comrades accept his true nature, or will he face rejection and ostracism? The suspense is palpable!

When is Kaiju No. 8 episode 11 releasing?

Kaiju No. 8 episode 11 is set to premiere on Saturday, July 22, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST. For international fans, Crunchyroll will be simulcasting the episode, ensuring that everyone can join in on the kaiju-fighting frenzy.

Here are the release timings for episode 11 across different time zones:



Time Zone Local Time Japan Standard Time (JST) 11:00 pm Pacific Standard Time (PST) 7:00 am Central Standard Time (CST) 9:00 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) 10:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 2:00 pm Central European Time (CET) 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) 7:30 pm Philippine Time (PHT) 10:00 pm Australian Central Standard Time (ACST) 10:30 pm

Looking ahead, the next episode promises to cover chapters 33 to 39 of the manga, the “Captured Arc.” This segment of the story dives deeper into the repercussions of Kafka’s exposure and how it affects his future with the defense forces.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy