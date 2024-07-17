Image Credit: Disney
Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World
Image via Passione
Will there be ‘Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World’ season 2?

The first season aired in 2022 and was positively received. despite its controversial content.
Kevin Stewart
Published: Jul 17, 2024 08:04 am

Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World is a Japanese novel series serialized online from 2011 to 2019. Written by Shachi Sogano and illustrated by Shikidouji, it was acquired by Shufunotomo in 2012 and has since been published in 13 volumes. In 2017, it was also turned into a manga comprising ten volumes.

It’s about a 17-year-old boy named Michio Kaga who plays an online virtual reality game that somehow drags him into a real fantasy world he can’t escape. While there, he earns a living capturing bad guys and uses his money to purchase an attractive slave girl named Roxanne, whom he falls for. It gives him the idea of buying more slave girls to build a harem for himself.

In 2022, Passione produced an anime television series adaptation that aired from July 6 to Sep. 21. The first season consisted of 12 episodes and two original video animations. But is a second season of Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World on the way?

Is Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World getting a second season?

Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World
Image via Passione

There are currently no confirmed plans for a second season of Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World.

That said, despite its controversial content, the series received a positive reception for its sparkling animation and the performance of its voice cast, which means a second season certainly shouldn’t be ruled out. Keep checking back here, as we’ll update you if and when confirmation of season 2 occurs.

In the meantime, you can watch the first season on Crunchyroll — and we’d certainly recommend giving it a chance.

