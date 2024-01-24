Is there a ‘Demon Slayer’ season 5 release date?

Could this be the last we see of Tanjiro?

Following the grand conclusion of the Demon Slayer season 3, Ufotable announced that the anime will be adapting the Hashira Training Arc next. While the enthusiasm is wildfire for season 4, fans are already hyped up for what could be the final season of Demon Slayer.

Recommended Videos

The Demon Slayer anime has been around and leading the dark fantasy genre since Sept. 2019. Tanjiro’s struggle to become a demon slayer and safeguard his little sister-turned-Demon Nezuko has now been going strong for 3 seasons. The third season has finished adapting the original Demon Slayer manga until chapter 127 out of the 205 total chapters.

Following season 3’s conclusion on June 18, 2023, a fourth season has been announced by Ufotable, set to hit the screens sometime during Spring 2024. The original manga series, written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge, ended in May 2020 with 205 chapters collected in 23 tankōbon volumes. These chapters are divided into six broad story arcs, along with 8 subarcs.

Demon Slayer Season 3 has finished adapting the fourth arc in the series, the Swordsmith Village Arc. With season 4 now announced to encapsulate the fifth arc, titled the Hashira Training Arc, fans are certain of a fifth season soon. Season 5 is speculated to adapt the last arc in the manga—the Final Battle Arc, and act as the concluding season of the Demon Slayer anime.

But do we have a release date for Demon Slayer season 5 yet?

Without beating around the bush, the animation company behind the Demon Slayer anime, Ufotable is yet to make a formal announcement confirming Demon Slayer season 5. The company has only made an official statement announcing Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc, or season 4 of the anime as of the latest updates.

However, looking at the past trends, the announcement for new seasons of Demon Slayer only comes after the conclusion of the ongoing seasons. This means that fans can expect to hear a word on Demon Slayer season 5 after season 4 finishes airing, probably during Q4 of 2024. As of now, Demon Slayer season 5 does not have an official release date.

But to speculate, the fifth season can hit the screens during the Spring or Fall seasons of 2025. Currently, you can gear up for the pre-season 4 compilation film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training, set to be released in Feb. 2024. The film will be a one-hour special that will launch on a world tour with premieres starting in Malta on Feb. 21.

The movie will combine the first episode of the upcoming Hashira Training Arc season 4 with the Swordsmith Village Arc season 3 conclusion. Key dates of screening include Feb. 22 in Spain and Brazil, Feb. 23 in the US, UK, and Ireland, Feb. 24 in France, and Feb. 27 in Germany.