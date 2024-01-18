‘Demon Slayer’ movie 2024 release date, tickets, theaters, and more

We may not get a world tour, but a movie is more than enough.

Every one of us wishes for the chance to watch our favorite series on the silver screen. Although it is quite rare, anime fans occasionally get the opportunity to enjoy their favorite anime in cinemas, and Demon Slayer is no exception.

In 2020, we finally got the film we most definitely deserved. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train marked the series’ cinematic debut with an impressive opening totaling $21.2 million. You read that right, yes. Naturally, the fun had to continue, and the second film, titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village, also hit theaters to give a head start to season 3.

This time, Crunchyroll announced that a third film would be gifted to fans, leaving many of us wondering which exact episodes will comprise this theatrical release and, of course, when we need to clear our schedules to get to the nearest cinema.

When is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To The Hashira Training coming out?

The new Demon Slayer film will be released on February 23 in cinemas. It will comprise both the finale episode of the Swordsmith Village Arc, where we’ll see Tanjiro’s battle with Upper Four, and the one-hour premiere episode of Hashira Training Arc, depicting the Hashira’s preparation for the final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, the film will also be released in IMAX, offering a much more in-depth experience that will allow many fans to catch the start of season 4 before it hits Crunchyroll. Much like the previous movies, this will also mark the start of a new arc for the anime series, which will only be released a few months after the film.

Where to watch the new Demon Slayer movie?

Most theaters will be screening the new Demon Slayer movie, and you can purchase tickets either online through your nearest cinema’s website or, alternatively, at the venue right before the movie starts. However, keep in mind that the cinema rooms will be quite full in the first few days, so you might want to get a head start on the ticket line as soon as possible.

In addition to the already highly anticipated worldwide event, there are also 10 cities that will receive a bit of special treatment. The “Demon Slayer World Tour” will return with its 2024 edition, showcasing a theatrical recap leading into the anime series’ new arc and season. The cities hosting the Demon Slayer tour will be:

Tokyo – February 2

New York – February 10

Seoul – February 11

Mexico City – February 17

Singapore – February 17

Jakarta – February 18

Paris – February 24

Taipei – February 24

London – February 25

Hong Kong – February 25

Each event will also be attended by special guests, including several of the voice actors as well as producers of the anime. Sadly, the tour will not be heading to the U.S., but hey, the new theatrical release will be more than enough to fill that tour-shaped gap in our hearts.