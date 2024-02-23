Is the ‘Demon Slayer’ movie in English?

Is it just me, or are we all more used to subtitles than dubs?

Whether or not Tanjiro ascends to the ranks of a Hashira is due for a longer adventure in Demon Slayer season 4. For now, we know our sword warrior has begun training under Himejima as the latest Demon Slayer movie To the Hashira Training graces big screens.

The third film adaptation of the popular dark fantasy manga, To the Hashira Training is now running on the silver screens around you. Though a compilation film, the anticipation for a theatrical screening of the fan-favorite anime was a huge event for fans. The film is a direct sequel to the ongoing Demon Slayer anime, acting as the finale to season 3 and an introduction to the upcoming fourth season.

Since the film is canon, meaning that it follows the original storyline and progresses through it, no Demon Slayer fan can miss the film. The movie adapts the last bits of the original manga’s Swordsmith Village arc and the introductory chapters of the next chronological arc—the Hashira Training Arc. If you’re someone who relies on subtitles to watch the anime, you must be wondering how can you watch the recently released movie on the big screens.

Is Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training in English?

To the Hashira Training is originally a Japanese movie directed by Haruo Sotozaki. The movie was released in Japan on Feb. 2, 2024, by Toho and Aniplex. It eventually made its way to the international screens on Feb. 23, 2024. If you don’t speak Japanese and are planning to watch the flick, don’t sweat. Even though the movie’s original audio is in Japanese, an English dub version of the film has been subsequently released.

Fans would not need to wait for a later date to be able to catch Tanjiro’s newest adventure in English. There are theatrical screenings of the movie available in English throughout the United States and internationally. And if you wish to catch it in the original Japanese audio, you can also opt for the English-subtitled version of the film.

The movie will be available in all countries by Feb. 28, with only Malaysia having a delayed release on March 7. It is 1 hour 44 minutes long and as per IMDb, the synopsis of the movie reads, “Tanjiro undergoes rigorous training with the Stone Hashira, Himejima, in his quest to become a Hashira. Meanwhile, Muzan continues to search for Nezuko and Ubuyashiki.”

The film will soon be followed by the release of the much-awaited Demon Slayer season 4. While there’s no specific release date for it yet, fans can expect it to find its name in the spring anime lineup of 2024. So, there’s a long adventure awaiting fans before the anime wraps up its plot after season 5.