‘My Hero Academia’ season 7 episode 2 release date and time, confirmed

My Hero Academia is back for its seventh season, as viewers prepare to see the much-anticipated Final War Arc animated. With All for One now out of Tartarus and Shigaraki holding all his master’s quirks, the stakes have never been so high.

Season 7 started out strong, with Star and Stripe flying in from the U.S. to aid the Japanese heroes handle this threat in episode 1. When confronted with Shigaraki upon her arrival, though, she didn’t hesitate to engage him in battle using her New Order. Despite having one of the best quirks in the series, Cathleen is fully aware that the villain is not to be taken lightly, and he won’t miss an opportunity to steal her powers. Unfortunately, the episode came to an end before this exciting fight could conclude, but at least that means we have something to look forward to in episode 2.

Shocking revelations, emotionally charged moments, and all-out battles are some of the things still awaiting fans this season, which will adapt the three remaining story arcs of the manga. Trust me, it will be a good (yet stressful) season, and you won’t want to miss even a single episode.

When to watch My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2

Image via Studio Bones

My Hero Academia season 7, episode 2 will be released on Saturday, May 11, at 6:30pm JST (4:30am CT). The episode will be broadcast on Japanese networks before making its way to Crunchyroll for streaming purposes. Thus, if you’re currently residing in Japan, you should have no issue watching the second half of Star and Stripe’s battle against Shigaraki as it airs. Those who can only access the episode through streaming platforms will have to wait longer, though, as it should only be available a couple of hours after the broadcast.

As My Hero Academia draws closer to the finish line, tensions are at an all-time high, with the U.A. students and Pro-Heroes banding together again to defeat the League of Villains. Hopefully, this time they will accomplish more than they did in the Paranormal Liberation War.

