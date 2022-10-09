With last season’s “My Villain Academia” arc, My Hero Academia is setting up so these villains are bigger and badder than before. The current version of the League of Villains is large after the “Meta Liberation” arc where it was the League of Villains against the Meta Liberation Army. Fortunately for All for One, the League of Villains has now taken a stronghold, and it is a powerful force.

However, the current League of Villains could not come to fruition without the help of their core members. In order to dive into season six, here is a quick guide to the latest founding members.

Tomura Shigaraki

Image via Crunchyroll

Tomura Shigaraki is the successor to All for One and current leader of the League of Villains. He has the ability to destroy what is near him. At first, Shigaraki could only destroy things when he had all five fingers on his target. Now, after intense training with the rest of the League and some time in a lab, he can destroy whatever is in his vicinity. No need to touch anything, he can simply will his destruction.

Dabi

Image via Crunchyroll

Dabi has always been a mysterious member of the League of Villains. Like Endeavour and Todoroki, Dabi has a similar flame quirk. Not only is his flame dangerous to others, but it’s dangerous to himself as well. The blue flames burn his skin every time he uses it, so his solution is to staple it back to his skin. Let’s just say it’s probably a good thing this is anime and not live action.

Twice

Screengrab via Crunchyroll

Think of Twice as the ultimate tailor. He measures anything with the measuring tape on his wrist and can make an exact copy of it, living or non-living. Twice has even copied himself, but each new clone gets weaker than the last. Additionally, each clone has a mind of its own. His experience with cloning himself created a conflict that drove him to insanity when he could not figure out who was the original copy, so he used the mask to keep himself stable. His power move is what allows him to create a stampede of himself and be a threat to others.

Himiko Toga

Screengrab via Crunchyroll

Himiko Toga’s obsession with blood goes farther than just your normal vampire. This 17-year-old schoolgirl can take someone’s blood and shapeshift into them. Toga has become a great threat to Deku and Uraraka due to Toga’s obsession with them. She still holds blood from Ochaco and has used it to turn into her multiple times. Her power has escalated so much that now she can mimic not only the look of others, but their quirks, too. Season five gave My Hero Academia fans a sneak peek into where Toga’s power may go from here.

Mr. Compress

Screengrab via Crunchyroll

Mr. Compress’ quirk is useful for turning whomever you wish into a small ball. He has the ability to shrink his victims into tiny balls, and only he can undo it. For example, in season three, he made it difficult for the heroes to Get Bakugo back since Mr. Compress played mind games with them all. Like the rest of the League of Villains, he might grow his power soon.

Kirogiri

Image via Crunchyroll

Kurogiri’s appearance is stranger than the rest of the villains because he is also what is called a Nomu. Originally U.A. student Oboro Shirakumo, Kurogiri was formed when All for One was able to fuse powers with the dead body of Oboro. The heroes believe he can vaguely remember his life prior to the League of Villains, but there is a high chance he does not. His quirk is called Warp Gate and allows people to travel through portals he creates. Kurogiri’s power is often useful when the League of Villains needs a quick escape.

Spinner

Image via Crunchyroll

Spinner’s quirk is the most obvious. He has lizard-like qualities and is skilled at fighting with a bit of enhanced strength. What makes Spinner dangerous is his ideology. Spinner looks up to another villain, Stain, so much so that Spinner takes on his idol’s appearance. Despite the fact that he does not have paralysis powers, Spinner is still a worthy adversary of the heroes.