‘Tougen Anki’ anime release window, cast, and more

A new Shonen anime is on the horizon, and as we say goodbye to all the Spring releases, we ought to welcome the Summer lineup and its announcements. Enter Tougen Anki — the latest addition to the genre, finally receiving its long-awaited animated adaptation, as announced by Crunchyroll itself.

Yes, I know — the manga isn’t particularly old. It was just created by Urushibara Yura in 2020, after all. However, in today’s landscape, it doesn’t take long for good and exciting Shonen to gain recognition. With Tougen Anki: Dark Demon of Paradise, it was the plot that clearly lured fans to give this story a go.

If you have yet to come across Tougen Anki, it follows the story Ichinose Shiki, who is blissfully unaware of his heritage. He suddenly discovers he is the inheritor of the blood of Oni when a mysterious man tries to assassinate him, forcing him to confront the truth. If this summary piques your interest, here is everything you need to know before Tougen Anki premieres.

When is Tougen Anki coming out?

Tougen Anki is slated to grace our screens in 2025, although the exact release date is still unknown. For now, beyond the initial announcement, only the first teaser trailer and visual for the series have been unveiled, showing Ichinose discovering his demon powers for the first time, reluctantly learning how to use them.

At this moment, we are still watching all the releases from the Spring Lineup, and understandably, it will be some time before Tougen Anki makes its premiere on Crunchyroll if production is scheduled for a year from now. But one thing is for certain: it will not be airing anytime soon. Depending on when it begins production, it may take well over a year — or even two — to reach our screens.

Who are the voice actors in the Tougen Anki anime?

Although we don’t know much about the release date, certain details have already been revealed, and we are eager to share them with you — starting with the cast. Admittedly, only three names have been announced thus far, but we will keep you updated as more information becomes available. Sadly, no dub cast has been announced yet.

Character Japanese Voice Actor Shiki Ichinose Kazuki Ura Naito Mudano Hiroshi Kamiya Jin Kougasaki Koutaro Nishiyama

That’s not all though. Until now, there has been no official English translation for Urushibara’s manga, having been exclusively serialized in Weekly Shonen Champion. However, an English translation is set to begin serialization through Yen Press. This addition to the site comes just in time for viewers to get to know the characters and storyline before the debut of Tougen Anki.

