The 10 best ‘My Hero Academia’ episodes, ranked

My Hero Academia is among some of the most beloved shonen anime in current times. Based on Kohei Horikoshi’s manga of the same name, over the course of its many seasons the series has grown immensely in popularity with international audiences, who cannot wait to see more.

Granted, My Hero Academia‘s premise is quite simple and fits the mold of what most shonen stories are known for — powerful characters who fight a lot. Don’t get it twisted, though; this is not at all a bad thing. But across the years, the series has managed to dig deeper, tapping into its characters’ innermost thoughts and motivations, making them human in the audience’s eyes. The result is a delicious blend of action and emotional content, providing fans with some truly amazing episodes. So, while we wait for the anime’s next installment, let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at some the best My Hero Academia has offered so far.

10. “One’s Justice” – season 6, episode 3

This is one of my personal favorites, so it had to be included in this ranking. Through Hawks’ confrontation with Twice, My Hero Academia digs deeper into what it means to be a hero or a villain, as the latter dares to question the status quo. What absolves a hero of guilt when he commits the same acts of violence as the antagonists? Can Twice, who only found belonging in a group of social rejects, truly be seen as a bad person for wanting to protect his friends? As the series later explores — through characters such as Lady Nagant, Shigaraki, Dabi, and Endeavor — villains and heroes are, a lot of the time, two sides of the same coin, separated only by circumstances.

The themes of betrayal and friendship are also strong in this one, and no one with their heart in place can remain indifferent to Twice’s tragic fate, and the genuine affection shared between him and Himiko Toga. The two may be villains, but their bond is one of the most heartwarming in the series.

9. “Deku vs. Kacchan, Part 2” – season 3, episode 23

For an episode in which combat takes center stage, the stakes are low in this one. There’s no villain threatening to alter the world as we know it and no one is in immediate danger; however, that doesn’t make the episode any less interesting. In “Deku vs. Kacchan, Part 2,” the focus is on the character’s feelings and dynamic, as they fight out their frustrations while having a much-needed conversation about their innermost thoughts. It’s just as much an emotional fight as it is a physical one, and thanks to it, the audience gets to peek behind the curtain of Bakugo’s bravado.

8. “Dabi’s Dance” – season 6, episode 11

Of course, manga readers already knew what was coming when they saw this episode’s title, but anime-only fans were in for a wild ride. It’s not a particularly combat-heavy episode, but that doesn’t make it any less interesting. In fact, the atmosphere throughout is top-notch, with tension steadily building as Dabi reveals his true identity to Endeavor, Shoto, and the whole population of Japan.

What truly makes “Dabi’s Dance” great, though, is the villain’s gleeful, almost hysterical facial expressions as he confronts his father, speaking about their terrible shared past while performing a dance. His desire to expose the top hero’s wrongdoings and tear his reputation down is palpable, as is Endeavor’s shock at the big revelation. By the end of the episode, viewers can feel the hero’s anxiety, as well as Shoto’s desperation to keep fighting, as if it were their own.

7. “Deku vs. Class A” – season 6, episode 23

“Deku vs. Class A” is unquestionably among the best character-driven episodes in the entire series. With Izuku believing that he has to fight All for One alone, lest he risk everyone else’s lives, Class 1-A sets out to convince him of the contrary. There is strength in numbers, and despite what Deku may think, his classmates show they are more than capable of standing their ground alongside him when they work together.

This episode is dialogue-heavy, with a perfect blend of action and flashbacks that evoke both nostalgia for what once was and hope for the future ahead. While all this takes place on screen, we’re treated to some of the best art that season six had to offer, but what really stands out in this episode is the showcase of how much character development Bakugo has had during the series. In a beautiful sequence depicting him and Deku through the years, Bakugo reflects on their relationship and offers the unthinkable — a heartfelt apology.

6. “Tenko Shimura: Origin” – season 5, episode 23

Fans waited a long time for Shigaraki’s backstory, and finally, this episode provides it. Needless to say, it’s not pretty. As a child, the antagonist had a fascination with heroes, but it wouldn’t be long before his admiration was replaced with hatred and anger. Abused by his father, Shigaraki’s life reached a turning point when his quirk manifested, and he accidentally caused the death of his own family. Well, some of the deaths were accidental; his father’s was not. Instead, Shigaraki was moved by hatred and the desire to make him disappear, an event that the child would carry with him from that moment onward.

While learning about the villain’s backstory doesn’t excuse his actions later in life, it certainly helps us understand his motivations. With this episode, all the puzzle pieces that make up the character seem to fall into place, in the most brutal way imaginable.

5. “Lemillion” – season 4, episode 11

What makes a hero? Is it the power they hold, or the ability to keep fighting when all seems lost? Is it the willingness to put others’ safety above your own? In Mirio Togata’s case, it’s all of the above, and no episode proves it better than “Lemillion.” In it, the hero is driven to the edge, sacrificing his own quirk to protect Eri from harm. In the same situation, any regular person would crumble under the crushing weight of powerlessness, but instead, Limillion remains standing.

Beaten, bloodied, and tired, the character keeps offering up his own body to protect the child, risking his life in the process. His display of determination and bravery only goes to show that even quirkless individuals can be heroes. (And they can also make us sob, which some consider a bonus.)

4. “Shoto Todoroki: Origin” – season 2, episode 10

Todoroki has come a long way from the kid who refused to unleash his full power in order to reject his father’s quirk. That journey started here, in “Shoto Todoroki: Origin,” as he battled Deku at the U.A. sports festival. Backed into a corner by Deku’s resilience to his icy attacks, Endeavor’s son is forced to make use of his flames. For that to happen, though, Todoroki must reconcile his painful childhood with his hopes for the future, and finally accept Half-Cold Half-Hot as his own quirk, not merely the sum of his parents’ abilities. When that pivotal moment comes, the result is a face-off of spectacular magnitude, equally cathartic for both Todoroki and the audience.

3. “Infinite 100%” – season 4, episode 13

The best way to describe this episode is “epic.” When hope seemed lost, Izuku rose to the challenge, and for the first time, we see him sustain 100 percent of One for All’s power for a long period of time, with the help Eri’s quirk, of course. The fight between Deku and Overhaul goes down in history as one of My Hero Academia’s best, with awesome animation, great visuals, and an epic soundtrack that perfectly builds up the tension throughout the episode.

Although the action is the most eye-grabbing part of the episode, it has just the right amount of backstory to allow for a change of pace, and emotional moments to connect the viewer to the characters on screen. In summary, “Infinite 100%” has it all, which easily makes it one of the most enjoyable episodes in the series.

2. “His Start” – season 4, episode 25

“His Start” was a great episode to wrap up the season while keeping things fresh for what came next. Endeavor has never been a particularly likable character up until this point, always living in All Might’s shadow, but as the new top hero in Japan, it’s time for him to step up his game and get civilians on his side.

In this episode, Hawks and Endeavor have to defeat a new type of Nomu, a High-End, which proves to be a struggle, and subsequently makes for an incredible fight. At last, Endeavor is able to prove his worth, putting everything he has into protecting innocent lives and earning his place at the top. The parallels to All Might’s last fight are the icing on the cake, tying everything together in the most iconic way possible. If you didn’t root for Endeavor before, this episode will change that.

1. “One for All” – season 3, episode 11

“One for All” is arguably the best episode in the series, and a heavily emotional one at that. It’s not like All Might still needed to prove himself as the best hero in Japan, but as he faces off against All for One for the last time, he graces the audience with the biggest demonstration of strength, heart, and resilience that any character has displayed in the show.

In this episode, the stakes are high and tension is palpable, as we’re left to seriously question whether or not All Might will make it out alive. The character’s victory is hard-earned, so by the time it finally happens, we’re completely sucked into the screen, overwhelmed with emotion. What makes it all the more painful, though, is the thought of what comes next, a terrible knowledge shared by All Might, Izuku, and the audience.

Sadly, a lot of remarkable episodes had to be left out, but life is made of choices. These were mine.