Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 release date and spoilers: Is Gojo back?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapters 222-261

Todo and Yuji are putting their life into defeating a weakened Sukuna this time. But with the evil curse planning another Domain Expansion, will the enigmatic shadow emerging from the dark save the Jujutsu Kaisen heroes in chapter 261?

Even though the beginning of the Shinjuku Showdown arc appeared positive for our heroes, Sukuna soon turned the table around like a child’s play. From freeing Gojo from the Prison realm in chapter 222 to his devastating death in chapter 236, the jujutsu sorcerers found themselves struggling and hopeless as the series progressed.

However, this signaled that it was time for the real protagonist of the series to take the lead. The subsequent battles between the jujutsu sorcerers and Sukuna resulted in the death of several characters. This includes our beloved Hajime Kashimo and Higuruma. But as long as our main man Yuji stands on the battlefield, all hope is not lost. However, his life comes at a cost.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 will be crucial, with all eyes focused on the ghost of Gojo. The master sorcerer is seemingly haunting the King of Curses, which might suggest that his end is near. Thankfully, there’s not even a week’s wait to find out what happens next. Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 261 will be released on May 26, 2024, at 7:00 am PT.

Readers can find the latest chapter online for free on Viz Media’s partner website and app Manga Plus as usual. Here are the exact release times according to various time zones:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 7.00 am

Central Time (CT): 9.00 am

Eastern Standard Time (ET): 10.00 am

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 3.00 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST): 8.30 pm

Philippine Time (PHT): 11.00 pm

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 & 260 recap

After the revelation of the uncanny and special circumstances surrounding Yuji’s birth, he steps up to battle Sukuna with all his might. In chapters 257 and 258, Yuji manages to weaken Sukuna with several Black Flashes. As the King of Curses grows increasingly frustrated with Yuji’s attacks, he unleashes his Divine Flame within the Domain Expansion Malevolent Shrine onto Yuji in Chapter 259.

Since even the strongest shikigami Mahoraga couldn’t survive this attack in the Shibuya arc, there was no chance for Yuji to come out unharmed. So, the villain-turned-hero Choso created a blood-like domain around Yuji and shielded him with his own body—leading to his death.

Aoi Todo emerges from the dark to help Yuji

Soon enough, a towering figure emerges from the dark to aid Yuji in ending the long-running climactic battle. The figure is soon revealed to be Aoi Todo, marking his re-entry into the series after the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Though he lost a hand back in Shibuya, Todo is shown to have remastered his Boogie Woogie using a replacement for his missing left arm, named the Vibraslap in chapter 260. With this, he managed to save everyone from Sukuna’s Malevolent Shrine, except Choso.

Gojo Satoru haunts Sukuna

The Yuji and Todo duo is thus far working out. The two managed to overpower Sukuna and land several critical blows on him throughout chapter 260. With Sukuna unable to read their attacks, the villain is brought to his knees by a surprise three-fold attack.

As Sukuna desperately tries to regain his hold and make a comeback by casting a domain expansion, a moment that the whole JJK fandom has been waiting for takes over the screen—the return of Gojo Satoru, albeit as a ghost.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 spoilers: Is Gojo back?

Fans have been awaiting Gege Akutami to pull a classic anime move and bring back a fan-favorite character from his grave to spice up the final chapters. But as much as the return of Gojo from the dead will make fans happy, it won’t do good to the story. So, instead of simply bringing him back, Akutami decided to play a trick.

In the Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 261, Yuta Okkotsu will return after his previous defeat at the hands of Sukuna. However, he will outplay Sukuna by copying Kenjaku’s technique and returning inside the body of Sukuna’s most feared opponent—Gojo Satoru.

Seeing Gojo on the battlefield again sends Sukuna into horror and stops him from using his Domain Expansion. However, he soon realizes that it is Yuta, but now stronger with Gojo’s body. Chapter 261 will thus see the most deadly and climatic battle between Yuji, Todo, and Yuta (in Gojo’s Body) and Sukuna. So, Gojo is back in a way, and his Unlimited Void against Sukuna’s Malevolent Shrine will end the chapter.

