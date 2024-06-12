Close up of Rudeus Grayrat smiling in season 2 of 'Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation.'
All ‘Mushoku Tensei’ arcs in order

Which arc arc had you hooked?
Omar Faruque
Published: Jun 12, 2024

Mushoku Tensei is a unique isekai series that follows Rudeus Greyrat, who is reborn in a magical world after a rather pathetic exit from his regret-filled first life.

What’s particularly engaging about Mushoku Tensei is that it doesn’t present Rudeus as an all-conquering hero right out of the gate. He is naturally strong, yes, but in a world teeming with mighty figures like the Orsted and Hitogami, he’s certainly not at the top. The story, instead of being a typical power fantasy, focuses on Rudeus learning how to be a better person – or at least a less terrible one –  in ways he never could in his previous life. It’s a long sprawling story that spans multiple arcs and each of them focuses on different stages of Rudeus’ life. 

Every Mushoku Tensei arc in order to properly read & watch the series

‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ characters Rudeus and Sylphie
All arcsLight novel volumesManga volumesAnime
Childhood ArcVolume 1Volume 1, Chapters 1-5Season 1, Episodes 1-5 & 23
Home Tutor ArcVolume 2Volume 2, Chapters 6-10Season 1, Episodes 5-8
Entry-Level Adventurer ArcVolume 3Volume 3, Chapters 11-16Season 1, Episodes 9-11
Voyage ArcVolume 4Volumes 4-6, Chapters 17-32Season 1, Episodes 12-15
Reunion ArcVolume 5Volume 7, Chapters 33-37Season 1, Episodes 16-18
Homecoming ArcVolume 6Volumes 8-10, Chapters 38-51Season 1, Episodes 19-23
Mid-Level Adventurer ArcVolume 7SkippedSeason 1, Episode 23 & Season 2, Episodes 1-3
University ArcVolumes 8 & 9Volumes 11-16, Chapters 52-76Season 2, Episodes 4-12
Newlyweds ArcVolume 10Volumes 17-18, Chapters 77-86Season 2, Episodes 13-14
Sisters ArcVolume 11Volume 18 onwards; Chapters 87 onwardsSeason 2, Episodes 15-19
Labyrinth ArcVolume 12Awaiting manga adaptationSeason 2, Episodes 20 onwards
Everyday-life ArcVolume 13Awaiting manga adaptationAwaiting anime adaptation
Summoning ArcVolume 14Awaiting manga adaptationAwaiting anime adaptation
Human God ArcVolume 15Awaiting manga adaptationAwaiting anime adaptation
Asura Kingdom ArcVolumes 16 & 17Awaiting manga adaptationAwaiting anime adaptation
Subordinates ArcVolume 18Awaiting manga adaptationAwaiting anime adaptation
Zanoba ArcVolume 19Awaiting manga adaptationAwaiting anime adaptation
Cliff ArcVolume 20Awaiting manga adaptationAwaiting anime adaptation
Zenith ArcVolume 21Awaiting manga adaptationAwaiting anime adaptation
Organization ArcVolume 22Awaiting manga adaptationAwaiting anime adaptation
Fourth Child ArcVolume 23Awaiting manga adaptationAwaiting anime adaptation
The Final Battle ArcVolumes 24 & 25Awaiting manga adaptationAwaiting anime adaptation
Conclusion ArcVolume 26Awaiting manga adaptationAwaiting anime adaptation

The light novel has already ended in November 2022. However, you can still look forward to more content, as both the manga and anime adaptations are still ongoing.

You can catch all episodes of Mushoku Tensei on Amazon Prime Video.

Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.