All ‘Mushoku Tensei’ arcs in order

Mushoku Tensei is a unique isekai series that follows Rudeus Greyrat, who is reborn in a magical world after a rather pathetic exit from his regret-filled first life.

What’s particularly engaging about Mushoku Tensei is that it doesn’t present Rudeus as an all-conquering hero right out of the gate. He is naturally strong, yes, but in a world teeming with mighty figures like the Orsted and Hitogami, he’s certainly not at the top. The story, instead of being a typical power fantasy, focuses on Rudeus learning how to be a better person – or at least a less terrible one – in ways he never could in his previous life. It’s a long sprawling story that spans multiple arcs and each of them focuses on different stages of Rudeus’ life.

Every Mushoku Tensei arc in order to properly read & watch the series

All arcs Light novel volumes Manga volumes Anime Childhood Arc Volume 1 Volume 1, Chapters 1-5 Season 1, Episodes 1-5 & 23 Home Tutor Arc Volume 2 Volume 2, Chapters 6-10 Season 1, Episodes 5-8 Entry-Level Adventurer Arc Volume 3 Volume 3, Chapters 11-16 Season 1, Episodes 9-11 Voyage Arc Volume 4 Volumes 4-6, Chapters 17-32 Season 1, Episodes 12-15 Reunion Arc Volume 5 Volume 7, Chapters 33-37 Season 1, Episodes 16-18 Homecoming Arc Volume 6 Volumes 8-10, Chapters 38-51 Season 1, Episodes 19-23 Mid-Level Adventurer Arc Volume 7 Skipped Season 1, Episode 23 & Season 2, Episodes 1-3 University Arc Volumes 8 & 9 Volumes 11-16, Chapters 52-76 Season 2, Episodes 4-12 Newlyweds Arc Volume 10 Volumes 17-18, Chapters 77-86 Season 2, Episodes 13-14 Sisters Arc Volume 11 Volume 18 onwards; Chapters 87 onwards Season 2, Episodes 15-19 Labyrinth Arc Volume 12 Awaiting manga adaptation Season 2, Episodes 20 onwards Everyday-life Arc Volume 13 Awaiting manga adaptation Awaiting anime adaptation Summoning Arc Volume 14 Awaiting manga adaptation Awaiting anime adaptation Human God Arc Volume 15 Awaiting manga adaptation Awaiting anime adaptation Asura Kingdom Arc Volumes 16 & 17 Awaiting manga adaptation Awaiting anime adaptation Subordinates Arc Volume 18 Awaiting manga adaptation Awaiting anime adaptation Zanoba Arc Volume 19 Awaiting manga adaptation Awaiting anime adaptation Cliff Arc Volume 20 Awaiting manga adaptation Awaiting anime adaptation Zenith Arc Volume 21 Awaiting manga adaptation Awaiting anime adaptation Organization Arc Volume 22 Awaiting manga adaptation Awaiting anime adaptation Fourth Child Arc Volume 23 Awaiting manga adaptation Awaiting anime adaptation The Final Battle Arc Volumes 24 & 25 Awaiting manga adaptation Awaiting anime adaptation Conclusion Arc Volume 26 Awaiting manga adaptation Awaiting anime adaptation

The light novel has already ended in November 2022. However, you can still look forward to more content, as both the manga and anime adaptations are still ongoing.



